The Murder of George Jackson and the Modern Anti-Prison Movement

On this edition of Making Contact we present, The Struggle Inside: The Murder of George Jackson, a program about the modern anti-prison movement. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Black August, first originated in the California prisons to honor fallen Freedom Fighters, George and Jonathan Jackson, Khatari Gaulden, James McClain, and William Christmas.

Jonathan Jackson was gunned down outside the Marin County courthouse on August 7, 1970 as he attempted to take hostages in a plan to negotiate the release of his brother, George. This action liberated three imprisoned Black Liberation Fighters: James McClain, William Christmas and Ruchell Magee. Ruchell Magee still imprisoned, and is the sole survivor of the Marin County Rebellion.

Special thanks to the Freedom Archives for producing and allowing us to share it.

Featuring:

Angela Davis, UC Santa Cruz professor, who supported George & Jonathan Jackson

UC Santa Cruz professor, who supported George & Jonathan Jackson David Hilliard, Former Black Panther Party leader

Ruchell Magee, Prison activist and leader, still in prison for his political activities

Prison activist and leader, still in prison for his political activities Georgia Jackson, Mother of George and Jonathan Jackson

Harry Belafonte, Performer and human rights activist

Performer and human rights activist James Baldwin, Outspoken writer and social activist

George and Jonathan Jackson, Activist

Activist David Johnson, Hugo Pinell, Luis Talamantez and Sundiata Tate, All charged with the San Quentin rebellion following the murder of George Jackson

Jonathan Jackson, Jr., Narrator

Credits:

Host: Anita Johnson and Jonathan Jackson, Jr.

Staff Producers: Anita Johnson, Salima Hamirani, Monica Lopez

Executive Director: Lisa Rudman

Web Editor: Dylan Heuer

Social Media Mixer: Jackie Marusiack

