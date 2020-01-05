Activists Take on the Toxic Tampon Industry and Fight Menstruation Stigma

Melysna / Shutterstock

Don’t Let Them See You Bleed: PERIOD examines the feminist movement through the lens of period activism. We will look at aspects of women’s health and social justice that are often overlooked – From period stigma to the unfair tax on feminine hygiene products and the fight to regulate and disclose ingredients in tampons and maxi pads. We’ll hear from activists, researchers, and intellectuals who are challenging the attitudes and policies that negatively impact women on a daily basis.

Special thanks to KUFM Missoula, Montana and Beth Anne, Austein for recording assistance.

Like this program? Please show us the love. Click here and support our non-profit journalism. Thanks!

Featuring:

Aida Salazar, Activist, author of The Moon Within

The Moon Within Nolwen Cifuentes, Artist/Activist

Alexandra Gorman Scranton, Director of Science and Research at Women’s Voices for the Earth

Laura Coryton, British campaigner, feminist activist

Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, vice president for development at the Brennan Center for Justice

Tina Leslie, founder of Freedom 4 Girls

Music:

Brentin Davis – Chasin Dem Bucks

Marco Castelli – Martina & The Air Plan

Audiobanger – The Garden State

Borretex – Over Again

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.