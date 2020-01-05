Activists Take on the Toxic Tampon Industry and Fight Menstruation Stigma

Don’t Let Them See You Bleed: PERIOD examines the feminist movement through the lens of period activism. We will look at aspects of women’s health and social justice that are often overlooked – From period stigma to the unfair tax on feminine hygiene products and the fight to regulate and disclose ingredients in tampons and maxi pads. We’ll hear from activists, researchers, and intellectuals who are challenging the attitudes and policies that negatively impact women on a daily basis.
Featuring:
- Aida Salazar, Activist, author of The Moon Within
- Nolwen Cifuentes, Artist/Activist
- Alexandra Gorman Scranton, Director of Science and Research at Women’s Voices for the Earth
- Laura Coryton, British campaigner, feminist activist
- Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, vice president for development at the Brennan Center for Justice
- Tina Leslie, founder of Freedom 4 Girls
