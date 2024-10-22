Will COP16 on Biodiversity Listen to Indigenous Women or Corporate Lobbyists?

COP16, the UN World Summit on Biodiversity, is underway in Cali, Colombia, from October 21 through November 1. This summit carries a crucial task: establishing policies and actions to reverse the alarming trends of biodiversity loss and species extinction driven by human activities. World leaders attending are tasked with ensuring that agreements align with the objectives of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD): “the conservation of biological diversity; the sustainable use of the components of biological diversity; and the fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising out of the utilization of genetic resources.” These agreements must also amplify the voices of all stakeholders, particularly Indigenous peoples, local communities and people of the Global South, translating their experiences and insights into inclusive actions to combat biodiversity loss.

The Colombian government, the summit’s host country — which holds the dubious distinction of having the highest number of murdered environmental activists in any given year since 2012 — has launched a call to commit to “Peace with Nature” by moving toward an economic model that does not prioritize the extraction, overexploitation and pollution of nature. In line with this objective, the current government has also been strongly promoting the approval of the Work Plan for the Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities of the world, which recognizes Indigenous peoples as the primary custodians of biological diversity. But how are Indigenous peoples, especially Indigenous women, responding to this pivotal call, and what critical messages and concerns will they bring to the summit?

Indigenous Women as Guardians of Biodiversity Conservation

The voices and concerns of Indigenous women are especially critical, for two reasons: First, they are the primary guardians of biodiversity and ecosystems of their territories, from rivers and lagoons to seeds and wildlife. In fact, Indigenous peoples safeguard 80 percent of the world’s remaining biodiversity, and Indigenous women have long been at the forefront of the grassroots movement for land and territorial rights globally.

Second, Indigenous women have consistently resisted the subjugation and hegemony of colonialism. In the current landscape of predatory and patriarchal late-stage capitalism, Indigenous peoples — particularly Indigenous women — remain primary targets of systemic exploitation and marginalization. However, in the words of Ruth Chaparro, the deputy director of Fundación Caminos de Identidad, an organization that protects the rights of Indigenous communities across Colombia, “Indigenous women have been violated, made invisible, but they have never been defeated.”

In a recent global online dialogue held with women leaders from Bolivia, Kenya, India and Ecuador, for the International Day of Indigenous Women (on September 5), a powerful message was articulated: Caring for biodiversity is synonymous with caring for life itself. The leaders emphasized the vital connections between the ecosystems that sustain us — forests, rivers, wetlands, mountains, and the diverse flora and fauna that inhabit them. As Wilma Mendoza of the Mosetén Indigenous people, president of the National Confederation of Indigenous Women of Bolivia astutely noted, “Biodiversity is our common home.” This sentiment encapsulates a shared understanding that our territory and our planet are inextricably linked to the health of these ecosystems.

In the heart of Sikkim in Northeast India, Mayal Lepcha, who represented the Lepcha Indigenous people and the Sikkim Indigenous Lepcha Tribal Association, spoke about her community’s resistance to a proposed hydroelectric dam on the Teesta River. For them, this river is not just a waterway; it is a lifeline intricately tied to their cultural identity and survival. “You cannot sell our water because you cannot sell our identity,” she said, highlighting the profound connection between their ancestral lands and their heritage.

Across the globe, in Kenya, Agnes Leina, vice president and gender coordinator of the Indigenous Peoples of Africa Co-ordinating Committee, raised similar concerns. She decried the privatization of savanna ecosystems, which has led to the displacement of Indigenous communities who have tended these lands for generations. These communities play a crucial role in maintaining the health of their environments, yet their voices remain marginalized in discussions that impact their lives and livelihoods.

Meanwhile, the broader struggle against harmful government policies has persisted for decades. Mendoza shed light on the negative impact of regulations imposed on land management to promote extractive activities (oil, mining and Big Agriculture), which disrupt ecological balance and jeopardize essential water sources and biodiversity. The ongoing devastation of the Amazon in Abya Yala through forest fires is a stark reminder of the consequences of neglecting Indigenous stewardship. This crisis underscores the urgent need for respect and recognition of Indigenous knowledge as vital to the fight for environmental justice, offering critical insights into practices that benefit both communities and ecosystems.

Contrasting Visions

This vision articulated by Indigenous women stands in sharp contrast to the vision of governments, scientists and agribusinesses. Under the guise of biodiversity conservation and even the welfare of Indigenous peoples, major corporations have been known to advocate in spaces like the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties for false solutions such as REDD++, carbon and biodiversity offsets and the establishment of protected areas that exclude their original guardians. These so-called “solutions” also include megaprojects for hydroelectric and irrigation development, bioeconomy and the much-touted “clean” energy transition.

In this context, the effectiveness of negotiations at international climate summits, such as COP, appears increasingly bleak. Previous COPs have been riddled with lobbyists promoting destructive policies that undermine both nature and the territories of Indigenous communities. These gatherings have, in many ways, become arenas for Big Capital to solidify its interests, while government representatives often attempt to downplay the destructive impacts of predatory capitalism. Despite the urgent environmental crises facing our planet, the systemic issues remain largely unaddressed, leaving little hope for genuine progress toward safeguarding biodiversity and life itself.

Clear Demands at COP

In a world increasingly dominated by patriarchal extractivist colonialism, the resistance, collective actions and victories of our Indigenous communities offer a beacon of hope. For those engaged in eco-feminist, environmentalist, human rights and climate justice movements, centering the defense of life and territories in our struggles has never been more urgent. Listening to the voices of these guardians of nature is crucial if we are to prevent biodiversity loss from reaching a point of no return.

First, benefits derived from biodiversity and related funding must go directly to Indigenous communities. There have been troubling instances, such as the European Union’s mangrove restoration project in Senegal, where local communities received only 5.2 percent of a $4.4 million budget, highlighting the need for transparency and direct allocation of resources.

Second, the knowledge and leadership of Indigenous women must be acknowledged in decision-making processes. While Article 8(j) of the CBD addresses this, it is crucial that intentions translate into clear domestic legal instruments and actions rather than mere lip service, as seen with the lagging implementation of the Nagoya Protocol, an international agreement which aims at sharing the benefits arising from the utilization of genetic resources in a fair and equitable way.

Third, the respect for free, prior and informed consent (FPIC) is essential, and violations of this right should be criminalized to protect Indigenous autonomy. FPIC, recognized as a legal principle in various international frameworks, including the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, ensures Indigenous peoples have the right to make decisions about projects affecting their lands and resources, based on comprehensive information and without coercion.

Fourth, recognizing the governance structures and collective management practices of Indigenous communities is vital. These frameworks often stem from a cosmovision that views nature as a living entity with inherent rights.

COP16 must explicitly recognize and elevate the rights of women and girls as key leaders, alongside Indigenous peoples and local communities, in three critical areas: communication, education and public awareness. This includes developing inclusive communication strategies that integrate Indigenous and gender perspectives into public education and capacity-building programs, along with launching public awareness campaigns that highlight their leadership in biodiversity conservation — an essential step for driving transformative change in this field.

Local governments should work with Indigenous leaders to develop resource management proposals, recognizing the depth and value of traditional Indigenous knowledge systems. However, many Indigenous communities, such as the Adivasis in India, may find it difficult to envision collaboration with a state that routinely engages in violence against them. Establishing a meaningful collaborative relationship in such contexts requires a fundamental shift in state behavior, emphasizing genuine respect for Indigenous rights and a commitment to ending violence and discrimination.

These concerns reflect the lived experiences of Indigenous women leaders who must be heard in the spaces of the biodiversity and climate COPs, as well as in alternative spaces such as the World March of Peoples in Defense of Mother Earth, the World March of Women and the Divergent COP, which advocates for community-led solutions. Many of these initiatives will be present at COP16, organizing protests and voicing opposition to the ongoing commercialization of nature. Additionally, other initiatives are focused on creating external and democratic spaces to address these challenges. Their struggles are not just about preservation of biodiversity; they embody a profound commitment to a more just and free future for us all.

