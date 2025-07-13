The president’s cuts to USAID are starving the nations that were made dependent on aid by previous administrations.

Truthout is a vital news source and a living history of political struggle. If you think our work is valuable, support us with a donation of any size.

A shipment of U.S. wheat intended to feed millions of starving Yemeni civilians has become a stark symbol of how the Trump administration weaponizes humanitarian aid not only to punish geopolitical enemies, but also to stage a hollow performance of compassion while doing so.

Earlier this year, a U.S. cargo ship carrying thousands of tons of wheat departed for Yemen, where an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe has left over 17 million people facing acute food insecurity. The aid could have fed more than 3.2 million people for a month. But after the Trump administration baselessly designated Ansar Allah as a terrorist organization — a move condemned by the United Nations and aid groups as disastrous for civilians — the wheat sat stranded at sea for months. The U.S. effectively blocked its own humanitarian mission, choosing political theater over human lives.

The result? Rotting wheat, wasted aid, and worsening starvation.

But the story doesn’t end there. In an apparent attempt to salvage its image, the administration hastily rerouted the decaying wheat shipment to Sudan — a country experiencing widespread starvation and economic collapse due to destabilization by a United Arab Emirates-backed militia. The same administration that imposed unilateral sanctions and an immigration ban on Sudan, restricting financial flows and humanitarian operations, is now attempting to cast itself as a savior of Sudanese civilians.

The move was immediately hailed by Trump officials as a major humanitarian gesture. State Department spokespeople insisted the wheat would serve as a “lifeline” for the Sudanese people. But when the shipment finally arrived in Sudan this month, it was too late. The wheat was completely spoiled.

Dr. Ahmed Issawi, an official with Sudan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, confirmed that the shipment was rejected upon arrival. “The wheat was not suitable for human consumption,” he told Truthout. “It was rotten before it reached our port.”

It was an expensive, deadly spectacle.

Aid as a Global Weapon of War

This incident isn’t just a breakdown in logistics or communication. It reflects a broader U.S. policy approach that treats humanitarian aid as a tool of geopolitical strategy — where food, medicine, and basic survival are used as leverage for imperial interests. Rather than being guided by human need, aid is distributed, withheld, or rerouted based on political agendas.

Food, medicine, and basic survival are used as leverage for imperial interests. Rather than being guided by human need, aid is distributed, withheld, or rerouted based on political agendas.

In Yemen, this has meant allowing millions to starve under the guise of “counterterrorism.” In Sudan, it means imposing sanctions that destabilize an already devastated economy, while issuing public statements about spoiled aid shipments to feign moral leadership and deflect accountability.

In Gaza, the Trump administration recently outsourced humanitarian aid drops to a private U.S. militia. They offered token amounts of food in a war zone they actively fund and arm, all whilst brutalizing civilians. This spectacle serves not to save lives, but to provide cover for a policy of starvation, forced displacement, and genocide carried out with U.S. complicity.

While the U.S. State Department attempted to spin the rerouting of the wheat to Sudan as a win — telling CNN that “the wheat won’t go to waste” — the reality on the ground is different. Sudanese civilians continue to face hyperinflation, food shortages, and rampant malnutrition. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a genocidal militia group that terrorizes civilians, has weaponized hunger by controlling food and telecommunications infrastructure. Recent U.S. sanctions, far from pressuring warlords, serve to isolate Sudanese civilians from the resources they need to survive.

The History of USAID as a Neocolonial Lever

The Trump administration’s politicization of humanitarian aid is not a break from U.S. policy tradition but a continuation of how aid has long been used to enforce global power hierarchies. Throughout Sudan’s post-colonial history, the United States has positioned itself as the country’s primary aid provider — leveraging food, development assistance, and financial relief as tools to shape Sudanese political alignment.

Since the Cold War, the U.S. has used development assistance through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) not only to offer help, but to control. Governments in the Global South were pushed to accept economic reforms that opened their markets to foreign investors, slashed public spending, and left local economies weakened. Sudan, in particular, was forced to restructure its agriculture, liberalize trade, and rely on imports — including imported food.

Whether under the guise of counterterrorism cooperation, structural adjustment demands, or support for democratic transition, U.S. aid has consistently prioritized Washington’s geopolitical goals over the Sudanese people’s material needs. This legacy of conditional aid is neocolonial at its core: It enforces dependency while maintaining the illusion of benevolence. When Sudan falls out of favor — as it has under the current Trump-era sanctions regime — the very aid that was once touted as support becomes a weapon of coercion or disappears altogether.

The Devastating Impact of USAID Cuts

The effects of the Trump administration’s cuts to U.S. humanitarian aid are now unfolding in full force. In Sudan and across the Global South, millions of people are being pushed to the brink of famine as food, health care, and emergency support vanish when they are needed most. The U.S. yanked the rug out from under countries like Sudan, cutting off lifelines it deliberately made them rely on, just as famine and collapse reach their most devastating point.

According to the Associated Press, recent U.S. budget cuts affect at least 18 million people worldwide who rely on U.S. food assistance. Boston University estimates that the abrupt cuts to USAID have meant nearly 300,000 people have died in the first three months of cuts, more than 200,000 of them children. In Sudan, these cuts have forced humanitarian organizations to halt food distributions just as hunger reaches catastrophic levels, forcing the closure of over 80 percent of the emergency food kitchens. Sudan is now home to the largest hunger crises in the world. The World Food Programme reports that nearly 25 million people — half the country — are facing starvation.

Local aid workers in Sudan are contending with this reality. According to Taysser Dafalla, a humanitarian worker who leads the Hasahisa Community Kitchen, the impact has been immediate and brutal. “Since the cuts, the kitchen has been barely able to continue. We are only operating with the help of diaspora sending money from abroad,” Dafalla told Truthout. “We used to serve hundreds of meals every day. Now, we’re lucky if we can feed a quarter of that. The children ask for more, but we have nothing left to give.”

In displacement camps and conflict zones, the collapse of food programs has pushed communities past the breaking point. Adam Rojal, a humanitarian worker from Darfur who is currently volunteering at the Nertiti camp for internally displaced people, described the conditions in stark terms: “Nertiti camp and surrounding villages are experiencing mass starvation. Women are sacrificing themselves to feed their children so they can survive. People are dying of thirst. This is the worst situation we have ever been in.”

Rojal added, “Before, we were already struggling. Now, people are burying loved ones because they haven’t eaten. The world needs to know … We are not starving because of nature. There is nothing natural about this.”

Meanwhile, USAID officials reported to Reuters that shipments of food are now sitting unused in warehouses due to budget freezes. Programs meant to support children, maternal health, and food delivery are being delayed or dismantled across multiple crisis zones. This bureaucratic standstill has turned urgently needed aid into dead weight — billions of dollars in resources stall in storage while lives are lost by the hour.

This is the harsh reality: The U.S. spent decades creating a model where countries were made reliant on aid for basic survival and is now pulling the plug in a moment of mass starvation. The people paying the price for this deliberate abandonment are civilians already trapped between war, sanctions, and climate disaster.

An Urgent Call for Accountability

The deliberate weaponization of food and humanitarian aid by the United States amounts to collective punishment. It is a form of siege warfare waged through bureaucracy and diplomacy, targeting already starving populations in Sudan, Palestine, and Yemen.

Sanctions regimes imposed by the Trump administration must be lifted immediately. These unilateral coercive measures violate fundamental principles of international humanitarian and human rights law. Under Article 54 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, starvation of civilians as a method of warfare is explicitly prohibited. Likewise, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights affirms the right to food, health, and an adequate standard of living. These rights cannot be realized when blockades and sanctions deliberately block the flow of aid and essential goods to those who need them most.

Sanctions are not weakening armed actors — they are strangling civilians and entire societies. Aid blockades and restrictions on financial systems have made it nearly impossible for humanitarian agencies to operate — exacerbating malnutrition, disease, and displacement on a mass scale.

There can be no justification for policies that knowingly deepen starvation and human suffering. Governments and international bodies must stop using humanitarian aid, sanctions, and blockades as tools of political coercion. These practices violate international law and inflict cruel collective punishment on civilian populations. The international community must demand accountability and take concrete steps to ensure that relief efforts are never weaponized.

Media that fights fascism Truthout is funded almost entirely by readers — that’s why we can speak truth to power and cut against the mainstream narrative. But independent journalists at Truthout face mounting political repression under Trump. We rely on your support to survive McCarthyist censorship. Please make a tax-deductible one-time or monthly donation.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.