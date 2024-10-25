UN Human Rights Chief Warns of Israeli “Atrocity Crimes” in North Gaza

The top official suggested that Israel may be violating the UN Genocide Convention.

The UN’s human rights chief has warned that Israel’s siege of north Gaza is the “darkest moment” of Israel’s year of genocide and suggested that Israeli forces may be violating the UN’s Genocide Convention as reports emerge of Israel seizing a hospital in the region.

In one of the UN’s strongest statements on the assault so far, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that world leaders have an obligation to work to end Israel’s siege, which has killed hundreds of people in north Gaza in the past three weeks.

“Unimaginably, the situation is getting worse by the day. The Israeli Government’s policies and practices in northern Gaza risk emptying the area of all Palestinians,” said Türk. “We are facing what could amount to atrocity crimes, including potentially extending to crimes against humanity.”

Atrocity crimes are considered the worst crimes committed against humankind, and refer to crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes under international law. Though ethnic cleansing is not independently defined under international law, it is also considered an atrocity crime in some contexts.

Türk warned that over 150,000 people in Gaza are dead, wounded or missing due to Israel’s assault, and that the toll may balloon amid the north Gaza siege, calling that his “gravest fear.” (Other analyses have found that the figure of dead, wounded and missing in Gaza is likely far higher.)

He also said that the International Court of Justice has been clear about Israel’s obligations under international law to end its assault and stop its blockade of humanitarian aid, which Israel has escalated dramatically in recent months.

“Under the Geneva Conventions, States have an obligation to act when a serious violation of international humanitarian law has been committed,” Türk said. “Under the Genocide Convention, State parties also have the responsibility to act to prevent such a crime, when risk becomes apparent.”

“Now, the international rule of law is being progressively dismantled,” he went on. “Either the world ashamedly fails those who so desperately need help, or we stand united and put a stop to this.”

The human rights leader’s statement comes as Israel is besieging Kamal Adwan Hospital, trapping an estimated 150 patients and staff inside while rounding up others in the hospital’s courtyard and arresting them. Those detained reportedly include hospital director Hossam Abu Safiyeh, who has been outspoken about documenting Israel’s attacks in recent weeks as Israeli forces have closed in on and attacked the hospital.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that, ever since the raid began, the WHO has lost contact with hospital officials. The hospital has nearly 200 patients, and there are hundreds taking shelter there, Tedros said.

Safiyeh had warned in recent days that the hospital will become a “mass grave” if Israel’s assault continues. Ahead of the siege, the hospital was already facing a “catastrophic” supply shortage, Safiyeh said, while also facing targeted attacks by Israeli forces.

“All departments of the hospital are under direct shelling,” said Safiyeh. “Instead of receiving aid, we are receiving tanks.”

On Friday, one of Israel’s strikes hit the oxygen center at the hospital, reportedly killing many children and babies who were dependent on oxygen.

Even if the hospital were functional, it has become nearly impossible in recent days for patients to reach it. Israel has blocked off routes to the hospital amid its assault and has forced first responders in Gaza to stop operations completely, the Gaza Civil Defense agency reported this week.

As a result, many victims of Israeli attacks are not being taken to hospitals or, potentially, not even being counted as casualties because of the breakdown of the health system. On Thursday, reports emerged of a massacre in Jabalia in which Israel destroyed at least 10 residential buildings. Officials have reported 150 killed and injured, but paramedics and ambulances are unable to reach them.

