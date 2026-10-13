Trump’s Mass Deportation Push May Cut Retirees’ Social Security By $2k Annually

The program’s insolvency date was already pushed up to 2032, partly as a result of mass deportations.

Support justice-driven, accurate and transparent news — make a quick donation to Truthout today!

The average retiree will soon see average cuts of over $2,000 to their annual Social Security benefits if the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign is continued, according to a new report on the widespread economic consequences of the president’s inhumane agenda.

By 2034, retirees’ benefits may be cut by 8.6 percent, or an average of $2,152 per year, as a result of the loss of tax revenue caused by the deportation campaign. This would be a massive cut for retirees, who on average receive $25,000 a year from Social Security, which is the U.S.’s top anti-poverty program. The projected insolvency date for the program was already pushed up a year, to 2032, by the program’s trustees earlier this year, due in part to President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant policies.

These findings were included in a report by Economic Insights and Research Consulting released by immigrant advocacy group America’s Voice and first reported by The Guardian.

This cut would compound existing poverty concerns for the elderly amid impacts on industries that rely heavily on immigrant labor. Costs for goods like groceries and housing — and services like elderly care — are rising as a result of the mass deportation policies, according to the report; immigrant labor makes up roughly 48 percent of agricultural occupations and 32 percent of construction jobs, the report finds.

The Trump administration has repeatedly claimed that their deportation agenda serves U.S.-born workers by deporting foreign-born workers and freeing up their job posts. In reality, on top of the massive harms to immigrant workers — including the deportations of tens of thousands of children — the deportation campaign is set to wreak havoc on the U.S. economy, which could lead to hundreds of thousands of job cuts for U.S.-born workers as well.

The report references a study on the effects of the deportation policies between January and September of 2025, which found that 668,000 jobs were lost in that time, with between 51,000 and 297,000 jobs lost by U.S.-born workers.

Meanwhile, even as Congress neglects to pass legislation to stave off Social Security insolvency, they have helped to balloon ICE’s budget, which is now larger than that of every other federal law enforcement agency combined. Previous research has found that federal officials have spent or have committed $269 billion to the mass deportation agenda through 2029, costing roughly $2,358 per taxpayer.

Social Security solvency issues seem to be of little concern to the Trump administration. Last week, Trump expressed a desire to privatize the program, saying that he “wanted to do it so badly” during his first term. Experts have warned against such an idea, saying that similar attempts in the past to privatize Social Security-like programs in other countries have led to major cuts to benefits.

An urgent fundraising appeal: 9 Days to raise $50,000 Truthout is one of only a few platforms for justice-oriented, grassroots journalism. Today, we face an existential threat. Due to Google’s launch of AI search, we’ve seen a drastic plunge in our site traffic and, as a result, our revenue. We lost 15 percent of our readership overnight. This was a readership we painstakingly built over decades, and it vanished because Google chose corporate greed over a healthy democracy. We are fundraising right now to meet our basic operating expenses. If you can support Truthout with a one-time or monthly donation, you will make a significant impact on our work. Anything you can do makes a difference — we appreciate your support.