Iran had already decided not to take part in the World Cup in North America this summer, citing the US’s attacks.

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In a Truth Social post on Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested that the Iranian national soccer team should not come to the U.S. for the FIFA World Cup this summer — remarks that some social media users interpreted as a threat.

“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” Trump wrote in his post.

Trump’s ambiguous post, which came just two weeks after the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran, could be interpreted in numerous ways — including as genuine concern or as a direct warning to players. In the latter’s case, Trump’s comments would mark a departure from international norms that tend to respect sport as a concept that transcends global affairs.

Users online were quick to question Trump’s warning.

“Is this a threat???” sociology professor and author Nathan Kalman-Lamb asked, citing Trump’s post.

“So I don’t think a sitting president has ever threatened the life of a soccer team coming to their country’s World Cup?” journalist Sydney Bauer wrote in a Bluesky post.

Bauer added that “this feels like something FIFA should be making a stink about.”

“Why didn’t he [Trump] just put a bounty on their heads?” journalist Mark Chadbourn said.

Trump’s comments were somewhat of a moot point — a day before his post was made, Iran Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali had already determined that the team wouldn’t participate in the World Cup, which is taking place jointly in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

“Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” Donyamali said in a statement, adding:

Given ​the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have ​killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence.

Iran was considered a contender in the games, as their soccer team had dominated their qualifying round last year. However, all three of Iran’s World Cup group matches were scheduled within the U.S.

At least 1,444 people have been killed in Iran since the U.S. and Israel launched their unprovoked attacks on the country. Around 1,100 children in the Middle East have been killed or injured in the war so far.

While some have called for FIFA to look into Trump’s comments, it’s unlikely he’ll face any repercussions, as he is close friends with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Late last year, Infantino, on behalf of the international soccer organization, presented Trump with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize — an award that was created shortly afterTrump expressed frustration over not being named the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Infantino’s tenure as FIFA president has been marred by controversy regarding the organization’s decision to overlook human rights violations by member nations, such as Saudi Arabia’s abuse of foreign workers and Israel’s genocide of Palestinians.

Amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Europe — fueled by Trump’s militaristic actions over the past couple of months and his constant demands for the annexation of Greenland (including through force) — several European commentators have suggested a boycott of the World Cup.

Comparing the concept to the decision by many countries to boycott the Summer Olympic Games in the Soviet Union in 1980, a German soccer federation vice president, Oke Göttlich, has led the push for its consideration.

“By my reckoning, the potential threat is greater now than it was then,” Göttlich said in January — weeks before the Iran war started. “We need to have this discussion.”

Other figures in Europe have discussed taking action against the U.S., including dozens of members of the United Kingdom’s Parliament who have called for FIFA to exclude the U.S. from the World Cup. Swiss attorney Mark Pieth, who chaired the Independent Governance Committee that oversaw FIFA reform over a decade ago, has urged fans planning to travel to the U.S. to reconsider.

“For the fans, there’s only one piece of advice: stay away from the USA!” Pieth said.

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