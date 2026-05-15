Rep. Jared Golden Joins GOP to Block House Iran War Powers Resolution Yet Again

Golden originally co-sponsored the resolution but was the deciding Democratic vote against it in a 212-212 tie.

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Maine Democratic Congressman Jared Golden was the target of fresh ire late Thursday after casting his party’s sole vote against a war powers resolution in the US House aimed at curbing President Donald Trump’s disastrous war against Iran.

Though Golden, who is not seeking reelection this year, was an original cosponsor of the resolution (H.Con.Res.75) offered by fellow Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) back in March, he became the deciding vote in the 212-212 tie when it finally hit the floor — even as two Republicans broke with their party for the first time to support such a measure.

As The Washington Post notes, the resolution was “proposed early in the war by a faction of pro-Israel Democrats — Golden among them — as a compromise intended to win some Republican backing.” While it did win three Republican votes in the end, it was Golden who helped sink it.

Retiring Blue Dog Rep. Jared Golden just cast the deciding vote to kill a war powers resolution he *cosponsored* https://t.co/ftD20omY25 — Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) May 14, 2026

When first introduced in March, Gottheimer’s resolution was seen as an effort by corporate-friendly Democrats to thwart a more aggressive version put forth by progressive members in the House just days after Trump launched the attack. The text of the resolution plainly “directs the President to remove the use of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military, including potential ground forces in a combat role or used for occupation, by not later than the date that is 30 days after [February 28, 2026], unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran.”

Enactment would have put Trump’s ongoing military operations against Iran in direct violation of the resolution.

“Jared Golden was the only Democrat to vote NO. If he voted yes, it would have passed,” said Jonathan Cohn, political director of Progressive Mass, an advocacy group based in New England. “He isn’t even running again. He’s just a bad person who wants more people to die and wants a job lobbying for defense contractors.”

While Golden had announced ahead of the vote he would be a “no” on the resolution, there was a time during the vote that four Republicans had entered “Yes” votes in favor. That number later changed back to three as it became increasingly clear how tight the vote would be.

“There weren’t enough Democratic votes to kill it, that was why they held the vote open past the deadline until they were able to pressure one republican to flip from ‘yes’ to ‘no,’” said Erik Sperling, executive director of Just Foreign Policy, who tracked the vote closely. “It’s in the video.”

Vulnerable GOP members of both chambers are starting to turn against Iran war



House joins Senate with narrowest defeat since war began (49-50, 212-212)



House WPR nearly passed but pro-war @HouseGOP pressured someone to change their vote last second to protect the war effort

⬇️ https://t.co/IW8AxPt8oM pic.twitter.com/87GGFAmr3i — Erik Sperling (@ErikSperling) May 14, 2026

Golden defended his vote against the resolution by saying, “unfortunately its proposed 30-day deadline lacks any real meaning now that we are more than 70 days into this conflict,” which is a stretch of logic — one critic called it “nonsensical rationale” — when the point of the War Powers Act is to put the president in violation — or alignment — of what Congress has authorized by law.

Ryan Costello, policy director for the National American Iranian Council (NIAC), noted that with Republican Reps. Tom Barrett of Michigan and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania voted with every Democrat except Golden to pass the resolution. GOP support for Trump’s war of choice is beginning to crack under the pressure of soaring gasoline prices and the other economic pain the conflict has unleashed. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) — who has been a leading and consistent voice against the war — was the third Republican “yes” vote



“Two more swing Republicans in toss-up districts moved in line with the vast majority of Americans who want this war to end, just as President Trump is considering authorizing another phase of the war that would fail to solve the standoff with Iran and deepen the financial insecurity facing ordinary Americans,” said Costello. “The House of Representatives is now split down the middle, with more Representatives who have voted for Iran war powers resolutions since the war began than haven’t.”

Earlier this week, three Republicans in the Senate joined with every member of the Democratic caucus except Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) on a war powers resolution that failed in a razor-thin 49-50 vote.

“Just a single vote flipping in the House and two votes in the Senate changes a narrow defeat on war powers into a victory,” added Costello. “There are lots of vulnerable lawmakers who could flip with gas prices continuing to soar and the President’s Iran strategy floundering. Those holding out in support of Trump’s war should be forced to answer how much pain will they ask their constituents to endure for a war that is wrong morally, strategically, and politically.”

In his statement on Wednesday, Golden said he would support what he described as a “clean” war powers resolution introduced by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), which is set to come to a vote as soon as next week.

“I have said since the start of this conflict that the War Powers Act of 1973 grants the president only 60 days to conduct military operations without an explicit authorization from Congress,” Golden said. “President Trump, like all his predecessors, has refused to recognize the limitations of the War Powers Act, but to me the law is clear. His window for unilateral military engagement has closed. Hostilities, including the use of the US fleet to impose a blockade of Iranian ports, cannot legally continue unless the president seeks, and wins, Congressional approval.”

The expected vote, which will be the next in a series of efforts to check Trump’s war, will put to the test the “rotating villain” theory, which proffers that the powers that be coordinate behind the scenes to make sure there is always a lawmaker willing to throw themselves on a political grenade to make sure certain legislation opposed by leadership in either party does not pass.

“In this case, Golden isn’t really a ‘rotating’ villain,” said Just Foreign Policy’s Nathan Thompson, “because he’s voted against every single Iran War Powers Resolution that’s been brought to the floor so far.

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