Trump Says US Will Cease to Exist by 2024, Then Implies He’ll Run for President

During an interview with Newsmax Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump said the United States would be coming to an end in the next three years — and then implied he would be running for president again around that time.

“You go to these elections that are coming up in ’22 and ’24 — we’re not going to have a country left,” Trump said. “The [2020 presidential] election was rigged, and we’re not going to have a country left in three years, I’ll tell you that.”

Trump appeared on Newsmax to discuss the future of the country and his own political plans with host Sean Spicer, who served as the former president’s first press secretary. He ranted about a wide range of issues, and at one point bizarrely theorized that former President Barack Obama was secretly in charge of the Biden White House, despite having no evidence to back up his claims.

Spicer quickly attempted to wrap up the segment after the former president’s remarks segment —perhaps in an attempt to avoid getting Newsmax into deeper trouble: The company faces a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit for making false claims of fraud against Dominion Voting Systems following the 2020 presidential contest.

But before Spicer ended the segment entirely, he did ask Trump whether he had plans for another presidential run in 2024.

Although Trump’s answer was coy, he hinted that he would likely try to become president again, despite his earlier assertion that there wouldn’t be a country three years from now.

“I think you and a lot of other people that love our country are going to be very happy,” Trump said.

While Trump would likely please his base of followers by announcing another presidential run, for a majority of voters, it would be a huge disappointment. According to an Echelon Insights poll conducted in mid-August, only 33 percent of Americans want to see Trump make another run for the White House. Close to 3 in 5 Americans (59 percent) say they don’t want him to run for president again.

Copyright © Truthout. May not be reprinted without permission.