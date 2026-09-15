McConnell Returns to US Senate Following 3-Month Paid Absence

Several reports described the senator as “frail,” and his staff restricted journalists from filming his return.

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After a 92-day absence, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) returned to Capitol Hill on Monday, despite lingering questions about his health and fitness to serve.

McConnell participated in votes on the Senate floor, including a vote on the advancement of a federal judge nominated by President Donald Trump. His renewed presence in the Senate is also imperative for Republicans on the Senate Agriculture Committee, as the conference has just a 12-11 advantage over Democrats on that panel.

Earlier in the day, TMZ captured video of McConnell exiting his D.C. home, showing the senator requiring assistance to enter his vehicle and buckle his seatbelt. McConnell appeared unresponsive to reporters’ questions.

Before taking part in Senate floor activities, McConnell addressed reporters inside the Capitol, though his staff forbade any recording of the senator during that time. Some media reports took note of his continued health issues — The Associated Press, for example, reported that McConnell was “looking noticeably more frail” than at his last public appearance, while CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted that the senator “appear[ed] frailer and his voice [was] slower.”

After speaking briefly to reporters, McConnell refused to take any questions. His office later released a statement, saying:

Today, I’ll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I look forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues.

“I’m still not quite back to 100 percent,” McConnell’s statement continued, “but I’ve assured [Senate Majority] Leader [John] Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me.”

The refusal to allow recording of the senator during his return to the Capitol means there has not been any audio recording of McConnell since earlier this summer.

On June 14, McConnell reportedly suffered a fall in his home, which required hospitalization and, soon after, a long period of physical rehabilitation. Despite releasing photographs and text statements, his failure to provide audio or video evidence of his health led to doubts about his ability to remain in office for the remainder of his term, which officially ends in January.

McConnell’s absence could reasonably be viewed as a long-term “sick leave,” as he was still receiving compensation despite being away from his work as a senator for the past three months. The U.S. is the only wealthy country in the world that doesn’t guarantee even a single day of paid sick leave for its workers. Notably, McConnell has been instrumental in voting against and blocking efforts to implement such protections, including during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

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