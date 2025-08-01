Trump Plans to Build $200 Million White House Party Room

It’s unclear how much of the funds needed for the project would come from taxpayers.

While millions of people in the U.S. struggle to afford basic necessities, Trump has announced plans to build a $200 million White House party room.

“For 150 years, Presidents, Administrations, and White House Staff have longed for a large event space on the White House complex that can hold substantially more guests than currently allowed,” the White House said in a statement on its website. “President Donald J. Trump has expressed his commitment to solving this problem on behalf of future Administrations and the American people.”

Truthout is not aware of any such “longing,” other than from Trump himself.

It’s unclear how much taxpayers will end up paying for Trump’s 90,000 square foot party room. The White House says that Trump and other “patriot donors” have committed to pay for construction, which the administration estimates will cost $200 million, and that the Secret Service, which is funded by taxpayers, will provide the “necessary security enhancements and modifications.” The ballroom is planned for the location where the East Wing currently sits.

In a statement to Truthout, Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pennsylvania) condemned Trump’s plans.

“Trump and Republicans passed a bill that would gut healthcare for millions of people, haven’t fulfilled their promises to lower grocery bills, and continue to block transparency around the Epstein files,” she said. “This new plan to build a $200 million White House ballroom is more proof of his administration’s corruption and self-serving governance. It is yet another example of Trump putting the desires of the wealthy over the needs of the American people, and it is a shameful abuse of power.”

The project is slated to begin in September 2025, and the White House says it “is expected to be completed long before the end of President Trump’s term.” The administration says McCrery Architects is lead architect on the project, the construction team will be headed by Clark Construction, and the engineering team will be led by AECOM.

Trump’s record in construction and business has been marred by decades of controversy, including bankruptcies, failure to pay contractors, and labor violations. He has repeatedly refused to pay workers and contractors, as well as the attorneys who represented him in nonpayment lawsuits, according to an investigation published by USA Today in 2016 during his first presidential run.

“We’re good at building,” Trump said on Thursday while discussing the ballroom. “I’m good at building things, and we’ll get it built quickly and on time. It’ll be beautiful — top of the line.”

