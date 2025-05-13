Sanders Warns Trump’s $13.5 Billion Funding Cuts Will Imperil Public Health

“Trump’s war on science is an attack against anyone who has ever loved someone with cancer,” the Vermont senator said.

U.S. President Donald Trump is conducting an “unprecedented and illegal” broadside against science and scientists that will have devastating consequences for regular Americans, according to a report released Tuesday by Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont.

The report, which casts Trump’s actions as a “war on science” that will lead to “preventable suffering” and “needless loss of life,” was compiled by the minority staff with the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, where Sanders is the ranking member.

To compile the report, staff interviewed federal health workers, analyzed National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant funding data, reviewed self-reported data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and more.

The report concludes that Trump’s moves against science will yield fewer breakthroughs for combating diseases, a less robust public health response to future infectious disease threats, and even less trust in public institutions.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sanders said that “Trump’s war on science is an attack against anyone who has ever loved someone with cancer.”

All told, according to the report, as of April 2025 the Trump administration has terminated at least $13.5 billion in health funding and has dismissed thousands of employees who support America’s scientific infrastructure.

In what the report calls the “clearest sign” of the administration’s effort to defund science, it states that NIH committed $2.7 billion less to research in the first three months of 2025 compared to the same time period last year, representing an effective 35% cut.

When the researchers behind the report conducted an analysis of National Cancer Institute grants, they found there has been a 31% decline in cancer research grant funding in the first three months of 2025, compared to the first three months of 2024.

The report also relays accounts from federal workers who highlight the Trump administration’s efforts to impose control over “scientific speech.”

For example, one HHS official said: “We get requests from the media to provide scientific expertise. Normally, [political appointees] would never get involved in this type of non-high-profile stuff but now they have to approve every single media request.”

Also, “researchers across the federal science agencies report that certain scientific topics now trigger heightened scrutiny or political review before publication, presentation, or grant consideration,” according to the report. The researchers also state that over 100 scientific meetings have been delayed or canceled.

The report also focuses on the impact of firings at HHS. The report states that at least 10,000 workers at HHS agencies have been terminated, on top of some 10,000 who have left voluntarily of been forced out by the Trump administration, citing public reports. This tally aligns with a tracker of federal personnel cuts maintained by The New York Times.

According to the report, federal employees believe that the loss of “public capacity” could mean more power for the private sector. One HHS official quoted in the report anonymously said: “I chose to go into federal service because I care about people. I want to be able to answer to the taxpayer, not the shareholder.”

Speaking of overall cuts to HHS, “the agency in charge of the health and well-being of all Americans including tens of millions of seniors, children, and working families may be cut down to… less than one-sixth the size of UnitedHealth Group,” according to the report.

The report states that these firings have lead to “chaos” across HHS, and that disruptions have been particularly acute at NIH.

“Initially, we had whole labs full of people that were fired. Complete chaos. Nobody had any idea if their tests were being run,” said an anonymously quoted staffer at the NIH Clinical Center — the country’s biggest hospital devoted solely to clinical research.

“Trump’s war on science is not making America healthy again,” Sanders said. “It is making Americans and people throughout the world sicker.”

