Trump Fires Noem as DHS Head, Picks Senator Who Says Babies Should Be Deported

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is removing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem from her post and is seeking to replace her with Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin (Oklahoma). The change comes as Noem has led a tumultuous campaign of federal raids on U.S. cities that has seen thousands of people deported and detained, and record high deaths tied to the nation’s immigration enforcement apparatus.

The president announced the change in a post on Truth Social, thanking Noem for her service. Noem is being moved as the “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a new initiative led by Trump. Trump is slated to host a “Shield of the Americas” summit in Florida this weekend with leaders of 12 Latin American countries in order to discuss security concerns and supposed gang violence.

Trump said that Mullin will replace Noem “effective March 31, 2026,” though Mullin must first be confirmed by the Senate.

“A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda,” Trump said of Mullin.

“Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN,” Trump went on.

In her term, Noem has overseen a massive expansion of the Department of Homeland Security’s presence in the U.S., making the department’s enforcement arms into a fascist police force that has raided numerous cities across the country. Under Noem, deaths tied to DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) rose to record highs. Six people have already died in ICE custody this year so far, while immigration agents have also killed two people on the street in Minneapolis.

Mullin is a hard right Republican who previously defended ICE’s killing of Renee Nicole Good. Last year, he defended the deportation of U.S.-born babies, saying that babies should be deported if their parents are, even if they have U.S. citizenship.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

