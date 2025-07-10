Trump Admin Sanctions UN Palestine Rapporteur Over Her Opposition to Genocide

The move came just a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Trump in the White House.

Did you know that Truthout is a nonprofit and independently funded by readers like you? If you value what we do, please support our work with a donation.

Defenders of Palestine and the rule of law on Wednesday condemned Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s announcement of sanctions targeting United Nations expert Francesca Albanese, one of the most outspoken critics of Israel’s U.S.-backed genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

In a post on the social media site X, Rubio said he is imposing sanctions on Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, “for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt International Criminal Court action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives.”

“Albanese’s campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel will no longer be tolerated,” Rubio added. “We will always stand by our partners in their right to self-defense. The United States will continue to take whatever actions we deem necessary to respond to lawfare and protect our sovereignty and that of our allies.”

Rubio’s announcement came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza including murder and forced starvation — met with President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials in Washington, D.C.

Trump and the fugitive Israeli leader reportedly discussed plans for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza and a deal to secure the release of the 22 remaining living hostages believed to be held by Hamas and the bodies of over two dozen others.

The Trump administration previously sanctioned ICC officials including Prosecutor Karim Khan for issuing arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Albanese has accused Israel of violating the Genocide Convention since early 2024. Last week, she asserted that “Israel is responsible for one of the cruelest genocides in modern history.”

“The situation in the occupied Palestinian territory is apocalyptic,” she said. “In Gaza, Palestinians continue to endure suffering beyond imagination.”

Israel’s 642-day assault and siege on Gaza — which is the subject of an ongoing International Court of Justice genocide case — has left more than 209,000 Palestinians dead, maimed, or missing, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, whose figures have been deemed accurate by Israeli military intelligence and peer-reviewed studies, at least two of which concluded the official death toll is likely an undercount.

U.N. experts, jurists, genocide scholars including numerous numerous Jews in Israel and around the world, national leaders, and human rights groups including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Jewish Voice for Peace, and CodePink are among those accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Responding to Rubio’s announcement, Amnesty International secretary general Agnès Callamard said on social media that “Francesca Albanese is working tirelessly to document and report on Israel’s unlawful occupation, apartheid, and genocide, on the basis of international law.”

“Governments around the world and all actors who believe in the rule-based order and international law must do everything in their power to mitigate and block the effect of the sanctions against Francesca Albanese and more generally to protect the work and independence of special rapporteurs,” she added.

Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CodePink, highlighted the movement to nominate Albanese for the Nobel Peace Prize, which stands in stark contrast with Netanyahu’s dubious nomination of Trump for the award.

The U.S. just sanctioned UN Special Rapporteur @francesca.albanese.unsr.opt for exposing Israel’s war crimes.



Marco Rubio wants to silence her but it’s backfiring. Millions are rallying behind Francesca, calling for her to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.



👇 Drop your words of… pic.twitter.com/iqgvtiRO7f — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) July 9, 2025

U.S. human rights attorney Craig Mokhiber — who in October 2023 resigned from his U.N. post over what he called the world body’s inaction in the face of “a genocide unfolding before our eyes” — accused Rubio of “a lawless, vile act.”

“Your arrogance will catch up to you,” Mokhiber added. “The impunity that you are enjoying now will be gone within a few years, and I am confident that you will be held accountable for your persecution of human rights defenders and for your violations of the human rights of countless people in the U.S. There are millions who will work to ensure it.”

Laura Boldrini, a lawmaker from Albanese’s native Italy and former U.N. human rights official, said on social media that Rubio’s move is “a disgrace that cannot be ignored.”

“Albanese’s latest report, which lists the companies involved in the illegal annexation policies of the West Bank carried out by the Israeli government, has clearly hit the mark,” she added. “It is no longer just a matter of political interests, but also economic ones. And this, for Netanyahu and Trump, is truly too much. Nothing and no one must disturb business: not even the denunciation of a genocide and the illegal occupation of another people’s territories.”

Mr Rubio, with this post you have sealed your legacy as an enemy of international law and basic human decency. History will judge you harshly. In the meantime-, the rest of us are standing with Francesca Albanese, a tireless servant of minimum ethical standards. https://t.co/C845knzM1D — Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) July 9, 2025

Arab American Institute founder James J. Zogby contended that Rubio’s “crude effort to sanction U.N. human rights champion Francesca Albanese and the International Criminal Court only serves to establish that the U.S. is an international outlaw.”

“Israel is violating international law and human rights, and the U.S. is enabling it,” he added. “It’s a disgrace.”

Trita Parsi, co-founder and executive director of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, noted that the Trump administration this week removed al-Qaeda-linked militants who toppled the regime of longtime Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations, but is sanctioning a U.N. human rights official.

“Let that sink in,” Parsi said.

Media that fights fascism Truthout is funded almost entirely by readers — that’s why we can speak truth to power and cut against the mainstream narrative. But independent journalists at Truthout face mounting political repression under Trump. We rely on your support to survive McCarthyist censorship. Please make a tax-deductible one-time or monthly donation.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.