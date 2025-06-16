Tim Kaine Introduces War Powers Resolution to Prevent Trump From Attacking Iran

This comes a day after Trump floated the possibility of deeper US involvement in the intensifying war.

Warning against “another endless conflict” in the Middle East, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine on Monday introduced a war powers resolution aimed at preventing President Donald Trump from attacking Iran without congressional debate and authorization.

Given its status as a privileged resolution, the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate will be forced to swiftly consider and vote on the measure, which would require “any hostilities with Iran” to be “explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force.”

“It is not in our national security interest to get into a war with Iran unless that war is absolutely necessary to defend the United States,” Kaine said in a statement. “I am deeply concerned that the recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran could quickly pull the United States into another endless conflict.”

“The American people have no interest in sending servicemembers to fight another forever war in the Middle East,” said Kaine. “This resolution will ensure that if we decide to place our nation’s men and women in uniform into harm’s way, we will have a debate and vote on it in Congress.”

Erik Sperling, executive director of Just Foreign Policy, welcomed the Democratic senator’s resolution, writing on social media that “American voters can thank Tim Kaine for forcing every Senator to have to choose a side: diplomacy or more endless war.”

Kaine unveiled his resolution a day after Trump floated the possibility of deeper U.S. involvement in the intensifying war, which has killed hundreds of Iranians and dozens of Israelis and sparked warnings of prolonged conflict with disastrous global implications. The Israeli government, led by far-right Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is reportedly urging Trump to wade into the war to help Israel destroy Iran’s nuclear energy infrastructure.

U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have warned Trump against involving U.S. troops in the Israel-Iran war, indicating that Kaine’s resolution and its expected companion bill in the House will likely gain bipartisan support.

“Israel doesn’t need U.S. taxpayers’ money for defense if it already has enough to start offensive wars,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) wrote on social media last Friday. “I vote not to fund this war of aggression.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) said in a statement after Israel launched its illegal attack on Iran that “the president cannot circumvent congressional war powers and unilaterally send U.S. troops to war with Iran.”

“This is a violation of Article I of the Constitution, which requires congressional approval to declare war,” she added. “The American people do not want another endless war in the Middle East that will cost lives and tear their families apart.”

In 2020, Kaine led a virtually identical Iran war powers resolution that passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan support. Trump ultimately vetoed the measure, and the Senate failed to override the president’s veto.

“A key question is how many Senate Dems will still oppose unauthorized U.S. war on Iran, and how many will betray Americans and support Netanyahu,” Just Foreign Policy said Monday.

