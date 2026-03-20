Switzerland Says It’s Halting Weapons Exports Licenses to US, Citing Neutrality

The country said it hasn’t issued new weapons licenses to the US since the start of US bombardments on February 28.

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Switzerland announced on Friday that it is halting the issuing of licenses for weapons exports to the U.S. amid its war on Iran, citing Swiss neutrality principles, a week after barring the use of its airspace to U.S. war flights.

The country said that it would not authorize the export of weapons to countries involved in the war “for the duration of the conflict.”

“Exports of war materiel to the USA cannot currently be authorised,” Swiss federal authorities said in a statement. “Since the escalation of the conflict on 28 February, no new licences have been issued for exports of war materiel to the USA.”

The country said it also hasn’t issued export licenses for military equipment to Israel or Iran for years.

Last week, Switzerland denied flyover requests by two U.S. aircrafts last week related to the war, but allowed three other flights to pass, the government said.

Switzerland has previously barred flights over its airspace and weapons licenses to the U.S., when the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003.

The country is one of the first to take action directly affecting the U.S. amid the war.

Spain’s socialist prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, has been outspoken against the U.S. and Israel’s aggression. Last week, the country said it was withdrawing its ambassador to Israel, citing the country’s position of being against the war.

Prior to that, Spain said it was denying the use of military bases to U.S. warplanes, causing nearly a dozen U.S. aircraft to depart the country.

Many countries have not directly entered the U.S. and Israel’s war on Iran, but they have provided support for the U.S. and Israel as they bombard the country.

On Thursday, the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan issued a joint statement condemning Iran’s retaliatory closure of the Strait of Hormuz, blaming Iran unilaterally for the “escalating conflict.”

“We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning,” the countries said.

EU allies have largely rejected President Donald Trump’s call for a naval coalition to reopen the strait through military means. But some governments have expressed support for aiding the U.S. in the mission through other means, and the U.K. sent a small team of military planners to the U.S. for a meeting this week to discuss scenarios for the reopening of the strait.

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