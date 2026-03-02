Spain Denies Use of Bases for US Forces Involved in War on Iran

“Spanish bases are not being used for this operation,” Spain’s foreign minister said.

Spain has denied the use of its military bases to U.S. forces involved in the joint U.S.-Israel war on Iran, including for refueling, objecting to unprovoked attacks that Spanish officials say are a violation of international law.

At least eleven U.S. aircraft left military bases in Rota and Morón in southern Spain after the announcement. Aircraft trackers showed that at least 7 of 15 U.S. planes that left Spain over the weekend went to Germany.

“Spanish bases are not being used for this operation, and they will not be used for anything not included in the agreement with the United States or for anything that is not in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations,” Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said in an interview on Spanish TV on Sunday.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles also said that the jointly operated bases “have to comply with international legal frameworks” in order for the U.S. to use them.

Spain’s socialist president, Pedro Sánchez, has condemned the U.S. and Israel’s operation. Spain has been outspoken in its opposition to Israel amid the U.S. and Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and last year banned ships and aircraft carrying weapons bound for Israel from calling at Spain’s ports or entering its airspace.

“We reject the U.S. and Israel’s unilateral military action, which is an escalation and contributes to a more unstable and hostile international order,” said Sánchez. He also condemned the actions of the Iranian government and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, calling for deescalation.

“​​We cannot afford another devastating and drawn out war in the Middle East,” said Sánchez.

UN officials have, indeed, suggested that the U.S. and Israel’s strikes are in violation of the UN charter, which prohibits “the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”

“I condemn today’s military escalation in the Middle East. The use of force by the United States & Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region, undermine international peace & security,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday.

Spain’s opposition to the war is significant as other major European countries like the U.K., France, and Germany have stated their support for the war. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer originally barred U.S. forces from using U.K. airbases or the U.S.-U.K.-operated base on Diego Garcia on Saturday, but he changed his mind on Sunday after a strike hit a U.K. airbase in Cyprus.

The war is also raising questions about countries’ collaborations with the U.S. to allow military assets to be placed in their countries, especially as Iran strikes U.S. bases in Gulf Coast states.

“This is a genuine question: What would have been a scenario in which Gulf states have barred the US from using bases in their territory, including [intelligence, surveillance, and target acquisition] assets, for military operation against Iran? Hard question few would like to take, but a critical one for future of the region,” asked Abdolrasool Divsallar, a researcher for the UN Institute for Disarmament Research.

Protests erupted in the U.S. following the U.S. and Israel’s unprovoked strikes on Saturday in opposition to the war, which polls have repeatedly found is unpopular. This includes polls conducted directly following the strike. Reuters/Ipsos found that only 27 percent of Americans say they support the strikes, while CNNpolling found that 59 percent say they disapprove of the decision to strike.

