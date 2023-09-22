Striking Auto Workers Invite Biden to Join Them on the Picket Lines

The invite came amid Fain’s announcement of an expansion of the strike for two of the “Big Three” auto companies.

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain announced on Friday an expansion of the current nationwide strike against the “Big Three” automakers, particularly the two companies he said were not negotiating a new four-year contract in good faith with the union.

Fain also sent out an invite to President Joe Biden to join picketers in a sign of support for their cause.

Biden’s itinerary for the remainder of Friday doesn’t include any plans to discuss the strike with representatives from UAW or anyone else. Instead, Biden is set to discuss the issue of gun safety in the Rose Garden of the White House. Biden also met with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy yesterday, to discuss the ongoing conflict between that country and Russia, after which Biden announced that the U.S. would give more weapons to Kyiv.

In a livestream video he broadcast on Friday, Fain explained that the expansion of the auto workers’ strike would affect 38 facilities across 28 different states run by General Motors and Stellantis, two of the Big Three auto companies.

Fain noted that he and union negotiators were happy with recent progress at the bargaining table with Ford, the third of the Big Three companies. He said the expansion of the strike wouldn’t affect any of that company’s locations, but strikes at select Ford facilities announced last week would continue until worker demands are met,

Workers at the additional General Motors and Stellantis facilities would continue to strike “until those two companies come to their senses and come to the table with a serious offer,” Fain said.

Although encouraged by progress with Ford, Fain also said UAW was “not done” negotiating a new contract with the company.

“We have serious issues to work through, but we do want to recognize that Ford is serious about reaching a deal,” Fain added.

Fain’s video message also included a request for supporters of the striking workers — including Biden — to show up in person at the picket line.

“We invite and encourage everyone who supports our case to join us on the picket line, from our friends and families all the way up to the president of the United States. We invite you to join us in our fight,” Fain said.

UAW President Shawn Fain personally invites President Biden to join the picket line:



“We invite and encourage everyone who supports our cause to join us on the picket line … all the way up to the president of the United States.”

pic.twitter.com/P8gIQU5EXm — Skyleigh Heinen (@Sky_Lee_1) September 22, 2023

As of Friday afternoon, Biden has not yet responded to Fain’s invitation. Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump (Biden’s likely GOP opponent in the 2024 presidential race) said he plans to give a speech in Detroit next week. Fain has denounced Trump doing so, saying that the UAW is “fighting the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers.”

The UAW strike against the Big Three began on September 15 after contract negotiations fell through as current labor contracts expired. UAW is seeking for its workers a 40 percent increase in pay, a 32-hour workweek, a return to a traditional pension plan, the restoration of cost-of-living adjustments and more changes to contracts.The union says the Big Three can afford it after posting record-setting profits in recent years.

Biden has been vocal in his support for workers, though he has also said he wants a fair process to play out between the union and the auto companies.

“Over generations, autoworkers sacrificed so much to keep the industry alive and strong, especially the economic crisis and the pandemic,” Biden said last week at the White House. “Workers deserve a fair share of the benefits they helped create.”

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated Biden’s support for auto workers, telling reporters that the president had “spoken to all parties in the past couple of weeks.”

“The president is a pro-union president,” Jean-Pierre insisted.

Briefly, we wanted to update you on where Truthout stands this month. To be brutally honest, Truthout is behind on our fundraising goals for the year. There are a lot of reasons why. We’re dealing with broad trends in our industry, trends that have led publications like Vice, BuzzFeed, and National Geographic to make painful cuts. Everyone is feeling the squeeze of inflation. And despite its lasting importance, news readership is declining. To ensure we stay out of the red by the end of the year, we have a long way to go. Our future is threatened. We’ve stayed online over two decades thanks to the support of our readers. Because you believe in the power of our work, share our transformative stories, and give to keep us going strong, we know we can make it through this tough moment. We’ve launched a campaign to raise $42,000 in the next 6 days. Please consider making a donation today.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.