Sanders Demands RFK Jr. Resign as Health and Human Services Secretary

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of health and human services, is endangering the health of the American people now and into the future. He must resign.”

That’s how U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee Ranking Member Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) began a New York Times op-ed on Saturday, amid mounting calls for Kennedy to leave the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), by choice or force, following the ouster of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Susan Monarez.

As Sanders detailed in the Times — and a Thursday letter to Senate HELP Committee Chair Bill Cassidy (R-La.) demanding a congressional probe — Monarez was fired after reportedly refusing to “act as a rubber stamp for his dangerous policies.” Her exit led to resignations and a staff walkout at the CDC, which is now being led by Jim O’Neill, a Kennedy aide and biotech investor.

Sanders and other lawmakers — including former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a polio survivor and the only Republican to vote against Kennedy’s confirmation in February — have long warned about the consequences of letting RFK Jr. hold a key health policy position in President Donald Trump’s second administration.

“Mr. Kennedy and the rest of the Trump administration tell us, over and over, that they want to Make America Healthy Again,” Sanders noted Saturday. “That’s a great slogan. I agree with it. The problem is that since coming into office President Trump and Mr. Kennedy have done exactly the opposite.”

“Despite the overwhelming opposition of the medical community, Secretary Kennedy has continued his long-standing crusade against vaccines and his advocacy of conspiracy theories that have been rejected repeatedly by scientific experts,” the senator wrote. “It is absurd to have to say this in 2025, but vaccines are safe and effective. That, of course, is not just my view. Far more important, it is the overwhelming consensus of the medical and scientific communities.”

Sanders pointed to guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, and World Health Organization, and called out Kennedy’s comments on autism, Covid-19 and polio vaccines, and immunizations in general.

“The reality is that Secretary Kennedy has profited from and built a career on sowing mistrust in vaccines. Now, as head of HHS, he is using his authority to launch a full-blown war on science, on public health, and on truth itself,” he wrote, warning that in the “short term, it will be harder for Americans to get lifesaving vaccines,” including for Covid.

However, “Covid is just the beginning. Mr. Kennedy’s next target may be the childhood immunization schedule, the list of recommended vaccines that children receive to protect them from diseases like measles, chickenpox. and polio,” the senator continued. He also sounded the alarm over the secretary “defunding the research that could help us prepare for the next pandemic.”

Sanders, a leading advocate of Medicare for All, also took aim at the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that Trump signed last month.

“America’s healthcare system is already dysfunctional and wildly expensive, and yet the Trump administration will be throwing an estimated 15 million people off their health insurance through a cut of over $1 trillion to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act,” he noted. “This cut is also expected to result in the closing of or the decline in services at hundreds of nursing homes, hospitals, and community health centers. As a result of cuts to the Affordable Care Act, health insurance costs will soar for millions of Americans. That is not Making America Healthy Again.”

“Secretary Kennedy is putting Americans’ lives in danger, and he must resign,” Sanders concluded. “In his place, President Trump must listen to doctors and scientists and nominate a health secretary and a CDC director who will protect the health and well-being of the American people, not carry out dangerous policies based on conspiracy theories.”

Doctors, journalists, and others praised the senator’s op-ed, with Trauma surgeon Mark Hoofnagle saying that “Bernie nails it.”

Pennsylvania State University professor and A Desire Called America author Christian Haines wrote on the social media platform Bluesky that the piece was “clear and incisive, though I wish it didn’t need to be said.”

Also sharing the post on Bluesky, former Times labor reporter Steven Greenhouse said: “It’s delusional for anyone to think that RFK Jr. and Donald Trump are making America healthy again. With Kennedy’s war against science, truth, and vaccines and Trump’s war against Medicaid, their movement should be called MAKING AMERICA UNHEALTHY AGAIN.”

