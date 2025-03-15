Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Teams Up With DOGE to Gut USPS

A planned reduction of 10,000 workers stoked fears that the US Postal Service is on a path toward privatization.

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s Thursday announcement that the independent United States Postal Service is partnering with the Department of Government Efficiency on a cost-cutting crusade that includes a planned reduction of 10,000 workers stoked fears that one of America’s most trusted and relied-upon federal agencies is on a path toward privatization.

In a letter to congressional leaders, DeJoy said DOGE will help the USPS “in identifying and achieving further efficiencies.” The postal chief listed “mismanagement” of the agency’s retirement assets and workers’ compensation program, “unfunded mandates imposed on us by legislation,” and “burdensome regulatory requirements restricting normal business practice” as issues to be addressed.

Scoop: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy agreed last nigh to collaborate with DOGE “to assist us in identifying and achieving further efficiencies.” Follows Monday meeting at USPS headquarters between DOGE & DeJoy. We’ve reported Trump considering privatizing USPS or merging with Commerce Dept.



[image or embed] — Jacob Bogage (@jacobbogage.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 1:59 PM

“The letter suggests alarming actions for DOGE to pursue that would easily lead to the privatization and politicization of the Postal Service,” Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee said in response to the announcement. “This includes DeJoy’s call to gut or even terminate the Postal Regulatory Commission, the independent regulator of the Postal Service created by Congress and responsible for approving rate changes and ensuring appropriate service.”

Brian Renfroe, president of the nearly 300,000-member National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), said Thursday that while “policy changes are needed to improve the Postal Service’s financial viability… misguided ideas like privatization” are not the answer.

“Commonsense solutions are what the Postal Service needs, not privatization efforts that will threaten 640,000 postal employees’ jobs, 7.9 million jobs tied to our work, and the universal service every American relies on daily,” Renfroe added.

DeJoy — who last month announced his intent to step down after more than four years in office — has led a dramatic restructuring of the USPS, a constitutionally sanctioned agency. His tenure has been marred by allegations of criminal election obstruction, conflicts of interest, and other corruption. Critics have also warned that DeJoy’s Delivering for America, a 10-year austerity plan, put the agency on a fast track toward slower service, job cuts, and, ultimately, privatization.

U.S. President Donald Trump has acknowledged that his administration is revisiting plans to possibly privatize the Postal Service — a policy recommended by the Office of Management and Budget during his first term. Last month, The Washington Post reported that Trump planned to fire the entire Postal Board of Governors and bring the independent USPS under control of the Department of Commerce, a move experts argue would likely be illegal.

Elon Musk, the de facto head of DOGE, said earlier this month that the USPS and Amtrak, the national passenger rail service, should be privatized.

DOGE’s short but staggering track record of eviscerating federal agencies by dubiously firing tens of thousands of workers — a policy a federal judge found illegal on Thursday — is deeply concerning to many defenders of the Postal Service.

“The only thing worse for the Postal Service than DeJoy’s Delivering for America plan is turning the service over to Elon Musk and DOGE so they can undermine it, privatize it, and then profit off Americans’ loss,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said Thursday.

“This capitulation will have catastrophic consequences for all Americans — especially those in rural and hard-to-reach areas — who rely on the Postal Service every day to deliver mail, medications, ballots, and more,” the congressman added. “Reliable mail delivery can’t just be reserved for MAGA supporters and Tesla owners.”

A really bad day for America when Trump & Musk team up with Louis DeJoy to attack the USPS. DeJoy just announced that he “signed an agreement with the General Services Administration and DOGE representatives” and is allowing Elon Musk to infiltrate the USPS:… — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) March 13, 2025

Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D-Ill.) said on social media Thursday: “Louis DeJoy just admitted he agreed to hand over the Postal Service to Elon Musk. This is a blatant move toward privatization, and I will fight to protect our postal workers and ensure affordable service — especially for rural communities.”

Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.) said the agreement “threatens millions who rely on USPS for medications, Social Security checks, and staying connected.”

National days of action in defense of the Postal Service are planned for March 20 by the American Postal Workers Union and March 23 by NALC.

Unlike mainstream media, we’re not capitulating to Trump. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government.

Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!