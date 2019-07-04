Plans for Prison on Mountaintop-Removal Site in Kentucky Scuttled. Maybe.

The Federal government’s plan to build a maximum-security prison on a former mountaintop-removal coal-mining site in eastern Kentucky has been one of those zombie-like bad ideas that simply refuses to die. But after years of fierce opposition by environmental, prisoner rights, and local citizen rights groups, it appears that the controversial project might finally be buried forever.
