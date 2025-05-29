Musk Officially Exits Trump Admin, Leaving His Cronies to Continue DOGE Carnage

The billionaire’s term as a “special government employee” is set to end, but his outsized influence remains.

Billionaire Elon Musk announced late Wednesday that he is leaving the Trump administration after spearheading a monthslong, lawless rampage through the government that hollowed out entire agencies, hurled critical functions such as the distribution of Social Security benefits into chaos, and installed many unqualified lackeys whose work will continue in the coming months and years.

Musk’s announcement came just ahead of the official May 30 deadline for his departure as a special government employee. That designation allowed the world’s richest man to play a key role in the Trump White House without facing Senate confirmation or the full slate of ethics rules that apply to ordinary federal officials.

“As my scheduled time as a special government employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President [Donald Trump] for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk wrote on his social media platform, X. “The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

While Musk came nowhere close to his initially stated goal of slashing $2 trillion in federal spending, his team’s infiltration and efforts to gut federal agencies inflicted lasting damage, progressive lawmakers and watchdog groups said in response to news of his departure.

“DOGE is not a way of life, it’s a mantra of destruction,” said Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen. “The legacy of Elon Musk is lost livelihoods for critical government employees, hindered American education, loss of funding for scientists, and the violation of Americans’ personal privacy, all in the service of corrupt tech-bro billionaire special interests.”

“The carnage is even more horrifying internationally, as Musk’s chainsaw will lead to the pointless and needless deaths of likely millions of people in the developing world,” Gilbert added. “This is a legacy of carnage and corruption that will haunt us for many years to come.”

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called Musk’s exit a win for “the anti-corruption, anti-billionaire movement in American politics” but warned that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s “likely goal is to continue exercising corrupt influence — just from behind a curtain, as billionaires too often do.”

“We will have to keep up the pressure, scrutiny, and eventually formal oversight until we finally take back our government from Musk and the entire billionaire class,” Casar said.

Next week, the Trump White House plans to send to the Republican-controlled Congress a $9.4 billion rescission package that, if passed, would codify some of the spending cuts pursued by Musk’s team. Politico reported that the package “will target NPR and PBS, as well as foreign aid agencies that have already been gutted by the Trump administration.”

The impact of DOGE-led attacks on federal agencies and Trump’s withholding of hundreds of billions of dollars of congressionally approved spending will persist long after Musk’s exit.

Reuters highlighted one example last week, reporting that “Head Start preschool programs for low-income U.S. children are scrambling to cope with funding cuts and delays, as they feel the squeeze of President Donald Trump’s cost-cutting drive.”

“Adding to the strain,” the outlet noted, “Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency released $943 million less in congressionally approved funding for distribution through April 15 compared with the previous year.”

