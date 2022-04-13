Mark Meadows Removed From North Carolina Voter Roll Amid Voting Fraud Inquiry

Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter roll as state officials investigate the former Donald Trump chief of staff over allegations that he committed voter fraud in the battleground state in the 2020 election.

The far right former Trump staffer was removed from the voter list in Macon County on Monday, the county’s board of elections director Melanie Thibault told the Asheville Citizen Times. Thibault said records showed that Meadows voted at the Macon County address in 2020. Officials removed his registration “after documentation indicated he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there,” state board of elections spokesperson Patrick Gannon said in a statement.

The former North Carolina congressman came under investigation last month after reports found that Meadows had been registered to vote from a mobile home address in Macon County in western North Carolina. The owner of the property said that Meadows had never stayed at the property, meaning that it’s possible that Meadows committed a federal crime in using supposedly false information to register to vote.

As The New Yorker discovered, Meadows and his wife actually live in Virginia, where they are not registered to vote. Virginia is considered a solidly blue state and has voted blue in every presidential election since 2008.

North Carolina, on the other hand, is a swing state and its 15 electoral votes were especially crucial for Trump to win in the 2020 election. Trump narrowly won the state in the 2020 election.

Ironically, Meadows was a leading proponent of Trump’s campaign to invalidate the results of the 2020 election over false claims that there was widespread voter fraud. During Trump’s last weeks in office, Meadows repeatedly pushed the Department of Justice to investigate election fraud in order to reinstate Trump.

Recent texts unveiled by the January 6 committee showed that people in Trump’s orbit seemed to consider Meadows as someone who had the power to overturn the election. Right after the election in November, Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows to strategize over how to keep his father in power. “POTUS must start 2nd term now,” Trump Jr. wrote.

Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, also texted Meadows about overturning the election. “You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice,” Ginni Thomas wrote. “The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

“[T]his is a fight of good versus evil,” Meadows wrote on November 24. “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”

As Truthout’s William Rivers Pitt wrote late last year, the texts revealing the depths of Meadow’s involvement in the election plot are similar to the Watergate tapes that eventually led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation in disgrace.

