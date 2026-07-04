Mark Carney Unveils $35B Canadian Pipeline Project as Climate Crisis Accelerates

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On the heels of young Canadians suing over Prime Minister Mark Carney’s climate “failure” and people across the country mobilizing to urge the government to “stop fast-tracking destruction,” the Liberal leader on Thursday made a pair of fossil fuel-related announcements that sparked fresh anger.

Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of the United Conservative Party announced that the province is partnering with the federally owned Trans Mountain Corporation and Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation for a proposed tar sands pipeline that would bring more oil to British Columbia’s west coast.

“The proposed pipeline would generally follow the existing footprint of the federally owned Trans Mountain pipeline, running from Bruderheim, northeast of Edmonton, to the Roberts Bank export terminal in Delta, BC, south of Vancouver,” the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. “Smith said the project would send more than 1 million barrels to Asian markets every day, reducing Canada’s reliance on the US.”

“The Alberta government’s submission to the federal government’s Major Projects Office said the project would cost between $35.2 billion and $43.7 billion, including contingencies. Construction would start as early as 2027 and finish by 2034,” CBC noted. “As for who foots the bill, Smith said detailed funding and the cost for taxpayers ‘remains to be negotiated.’”

Sounding the alarm about the plans with a Friday blog post, 350 Canada country manager Atiya Jaffar wrote, “In other words, we can get ready to expect $35-100 billion of our taxpayer dollars wasted on building this dangerous pipe dream.”

“Canada is headed in a dangerous direction. Expanding tar sands and the fracked gas industry is like pouring fuel on the flames of the climate emergency,” she argued, urging Canadians to pressure their members of Parliament to sign what the advocacy group is calling a “People’s MOU,” a jab at the memorandum of understanding the federal and Alberta governments signed last year.

This week, heatwaves gripped communities across the country as we marked the 5 year anniversary of the 2021 Heat Dome. And yet, this is the week that Carney, Eby, and Danielle Smith teamed up to announce their plans to burn away our future! 350.org/west-coast-p… — 350 Canada (@350canada.bsky.social) 2026-07-03T18:44:07.679Z

Smith and Carney’s pipeline press conference came shortly after the PM and BC Premier David Eby announced a “cooperative prosperity agreement” that the Wilderness Committee condemned as “an abandonment of both governments’ efforts to fight climate change and protect the environment,” given its provisions on the province’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) and mining endeavors.

Although Eby, a member of the New Democratic Party (NDP), “has been a prominent critic of the Carney government’s work with Alberta on pipeline plans,” Politico reported Thursday, the provincial leader cut short a trip to Beijing, where he traveled to meet with PetroChina executives about LNG production, “to be at the prime minister’s side” for the announcement.

Eby tried to stress that “this agreement doesn’t require us to support any pipeline proposal from Alberta. However, as I’ve said before, we recognize our constitutional position, and we do not have the authority to stop a new pipeline. We will not be going to court to fight a pipeline project. Instead, we will ensure we fulfill our constitutional obligations in good faith.”

“Pipelines are federal jurisdiction,” he continued. “That’s why this agreement matters. It ensures that the northern tanker ban stays in place, and it ensures that if a pipeline goes ahead, that British Columbians are fairly compensated for the environmental risks we would take on any new pipeline project.”

Mark Carney, Danielle Smith and David Eby chose this record shattering #heatwave (which extends into Ontario & Quebec) as the backdrop for their plans to spend billions of dollars of our public $$$ to extract & export more fossil fuels. How do you feel about that? #cdnpoli #bcpoli #onpoli — Climate Justice Victoria (@climatejusticeyyj.bsky.social) 2026-07-03T16:01:05.195Z

The Wilderness Committee’s conservation and policy campaigner Lucero González responded, “Eby said he will ensure British Columbians are compensated for the environmental damage of another pipeline, but there is no compensation for the extinction of the southern resident orcas.”

“How do you compensate for the unimaginable pain of an endangered orca like Tahlequah who has shown us her dead calves throughout the Salish Sea while each new megaproject continues to destroy their habitat?” González inquired.

Pointing to not only the potential increase in tanker traffic and oil spill risk but also the federal government’s “proposed evisceration” of the Species at Risk Act, González declared that “Carney is showing us his enthusiastic willingness to accept and fund the extinction of endangered species and a future where oil and private profit are more valuable than the entire Salish Sea ecosystem.

As Politico highlighted, the prime minister’s motivations for pushing the new pipeline include combating a separatist movement in one of the involved provinces:

The project is also aimed at easing separatist tensions in Alberta, where voters will decide in October if they want to hold a referendum to separate from Canada. Smith has blamed “10 years of bad Liberal policy” under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for fueling western alienation, pointing to climate rules and energy regulations she says hurt Alberta’s economy. In a 17-minute video posted to his YouTube channel earlier this week, Carney acknowledged that his government’s energy policies will increase emissions. He argued that the climate policies championed by Trudeau had become a political wedge — and fodder for Alberta separatists.

Even before the video, advocacy organizations had partnered with a trio of young citizens in June to take legal action over the prime minister failing to bring Canada’s 2030 emissions reduction plan into compliance with a key federal law.

Julia Levin of Environmental Defence, one of the groups behind the case, said last month that “PM Carney is betraying Canadians by taking a wrecking ball to our hard-fought climate progress. It is Canadians who are paying the price through wildfires, heat domes, rising food insecurity and high costs of living.”

The pipeline announcement begins with Carney acknowledging, without a hint of irony, the “biblical weather” in Ottawa yesterday.Extreme weather huh? Like the kind exacerbated by climate change? You don’t say! Hm!!!! — Rachel Gilmore (@rachelgilmore.bsky.social) 2026-07-03T00:43:00.977Z

The Wilderness Committee’s associate director, Torrance Coste, similarly said Friday that “at a time when people across the country are suffering in extreme heat, wildfire evacuations, and devastating floods, pursuing the expansion of Canada’s most polluting industry is utterly despicable.”

“In the fight against climate change, Prime Minister Carney and Premier Eby are issuing their surrender, and resigning us to a future of ecological and economic decline,” Coste added.

Stephen Harper's dream can finally be realized! And all it took was to screw over the next generations by destroying our climate and the livability of the planet. — Charles Latimer (@ch4rlie.bsky.social) 2026-07-03T18:52:50.524Z

While Eby flew home to be by the prime minister’s side for Thursday’s first announcement, the NDP’s recently elected national leader, Avi Lewis, delivered a scathing rebuke of a federal government that he said “will protect above all else: the profits of Big Oil.”

“As we mark the five-year anniversary of a heat dome that killed 619 people in British Columbia — and as many communities across the country are facing extreme weather right now — Canadians deserve leadership that protects us,” Lewis argued on social media. “Instead, this government is doubling down on yesterday’s failed solutions and dragging us into further danger, risk, and insecurity.”

The pipeline’s “opaque and confusing public-private partnership ownership structure means it’s very likely that we, the public, will not only bear the risks and the damages, but also the lion’s share of the costs,” he warned. “Canada’s New Democrats unequivocally oppose this pipeline proposal. If anything, this is a pipeline to the courts. It ignores the federal government’s legal responsibility to meaningfully consult Indigenous nations, including Treaty 8 nations in Alberta, threatens endangered species, and accelerates climate change. It will sow the very divisions the prime minister claims he wants to avoid.”

“We do not achieve unity or prosperity from projects that pit communities against one another, all while a handful of oil and gas CEOs walk away with enormous profits,” he continued. “While we’re stuck fighting yesterday’s battles over pipelines, and the prime minister openly admits that our emissions will rise, the rest of the world is racing ahead on renewables. We cannot afford to fall behind while other countries build the industries of the future. ”

According to the NDP leader: “Canadians deserve better than being told our only choice is another fight over another pipeline. This country needs an alternative to the Liberal-Conservative consensus that is doubling down on a future of climate-wrecking corporate welfare.”

“New Democrats are ready to build something bigger, safer, and better — a Canada that is a renewable energy superpower, with an east-west clean electricity grid and good green jobs in every region,” he concluded. “Lower costs for families with home retrofits and heat pumps for all. Investing in the care economy as a nation-building project. That’s what it looks like to build big things that actually unite this country.”

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