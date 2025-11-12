Majority of Americans Support Mamdani’s Affordability Proposals, Poll Finds

Nearly 7 in 10 respondents said they back Mamdani’s proposal to raise taxes on corporations and the 1 percent.

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani’s affordability platform is broadly popular with Americans across the U.S., new polling finds, adding evidence to the notion that politicians looking for winning ideas should consider tacking to the left.

Polling of 1,133 American adults conducted by YouGov in the days surrounding Mamdani’s decisive win in New York City’s mayoral election finds majority support for all of the major tenets of Mamdani’s platform, undercutting criticisms from the right and center that Mamdani’s proposals would only be popular in a left-leaning, expensive place like New York City.

Mamdani’s proposal for publicly-owned grocery stores, for instance, was highly criticized by the media and pundits. But the polling found that 57 percent of Americans say they support such a proposal, and only 32 percent said they oppose it.

The same went for other proposals that Mamdani repeated time and again on the campaign trail, which all also enjoyed a double-digit margin of support over opposition.

Implementing a rent freeze for lower-income residents receives 65 percent support among Americans, while providing free universal child care for children aged 6 weeks to 5 years old is favored by 66 percent, the polling found. Fifty-five percent of respondents support raising the minimum wage to $30 an hour in the next five years, and 53 percent back Mamdani’s proposal to permanently eliminate bus fares.

The most popular proposal, the poll found, was Mamdani’s plan to pay for the agenda by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans. That proposal enjoys 69 percent support among respondents, including 52 percent who say they “strongly” support the idea.

The polling comes amid an unpopularity crisis for the Democratic Party, which critics say is in need of a new cohort as its leaders grow increasingly out of touch with the public.

During Mamdani’s meteoric rise this year, many op-eds and analyses were written about whether Mamdani is the future of the party — and if party leaders followed popular opinion, the answer, the poll suggests, would be “yes.”

Mamdani himself has widespread appeal among Americans, YouGov found. A plurality of respondents said that, if they voted in the New York City election last week, they would have voted for Mamdani — with an 18-point margin over Andrew Cuomo, who was the establishment pick in the race. This is despite a larger proportion, 46 percent, saying they would never vote for a democratic socialist, compared to 31 percent who said they would and 23 percent who said they weren’t sure.

The broad support for addressing affordability concerns is reflective of economic conditions in the U.S. Affordability is a top worry for Americans, with rising costs for groceries and housing ranking as leading economic concerns, polls find.

