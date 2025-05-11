Judge Blocks Trump-Musk’s “Unconstitutional Dismantling” of Federal Government

A federal judge in California on Friday temporarily blocked what at coalition of labor unions, local governments, and nonprofits argued was “the unconstitutional dismantling of the federal government by the president of the United States on a scale unprecedented in this country’s history and in clear excess of his authority.”

Since returning to office in January, U.S. President Donald Trump — aided by his so-callled Department of Government Efficiency and its de facto leader, billionaire Elon Musk — has worked to quickly overhaul the bureaucracy, even though “the president does not possess authority to reorganize, downsize, or otherwise transform the agencies of the federal government, unless and until Congress authorizes such action,” as the coalition’s complaint notes.

District Judge Susan Illston agreed with the groups and governments, which include the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Alliance for Retired Americans, Main Street Alliance, Natural Resources Defense Council, the city and county of San Francisco, Chicago, Baltimore, and more.

“The president has the authority to seek changes to executive branch agencies, but he must do so in lawful ways and, in the case of large-scale reorganizations, with the cooperation of the legislative branch,” wrote Illston in a 42-page decision. “Many presidents have sought this cooperation before; many iterations of Congress have provided it. Nothing prevents the president from requesting this cooperation — as he did in his prior term of office.”

“Indeed, the court holds the president likely must request congressional cooperation to order the changes he seeks, and thus issues a temporary restraining order to pause large-scale reductions in force in the meantime,” said the judge, appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by former President Bill Clinton.

Illston added that “a temporary restraining order is, by definition, temporary. The court will not consider defendants’ request for a stay of execution of the temporary restraining order, as doing so would render the exercise pointless. The court must promptly proceed to consideration of a preliminary injunction.”

Welcoming the development in a late Friday statement, the plaintiff coalition said that “the Trump administration’s unlawful attempt to reorganize the federal government has thrown agencies into chaos, disrupting critical services provided across our nation.”

“Each of us represents communities deeply invested in the efficiency of the federal government — laying off federal employees and reorganizing government functions haphazardly does not achieve that,” the coalition added. “We are gratified by the court’s decision today to pause these harmful actions while our case proceeds.”

The “largest and most significant challenge to Trump’s authority to remake the government without congressional approval,” as the coalition called it, was filed April 28 by the organizations’ legal team: Democracy Forward, Altshuler Berzon LLP, Protect Democracy, Public Rights Project, and State Democracy Defenders Fund.

Illston’s decision came just hours after an emergency hearing, during which coalition attorney Danielle Leonard “said the Trump administration’s vision was to fundamentally degrade the services that Congress funds agencies to carry out, raising a profound separation of powers conflict,” according to The New York Times.

As the newspaper detailed:

“There’s a presumption of regularity that used to exist with respect to the government’s actions that I think they need to re-earn,” she said. Ms. Leonard said the Trump administration has never been able to point to any specific authority through which the president could seize that power from Congress. And she said that the government has consistently offered competing and contradictory explanations of why Mr. Trump can authorize the massive restructuring without Congress. “It’s an ouroboros: the snake eating its tail,” she said.

Signaling a desire to keep moving through the process swiftly, Illston gave the plaintiff coalition until next Wednesday to file a motion for a preliminary injunction, and the federal defendants — Trump along with various federal agencies and their leaders — until the following Monday to respond, with a limit of 25 pages for both.

Even if the coalition’s lawsuit ultimately succeeds, Republicans have a narrow majority in both chambers of Congress, meaning Trump could potentially work with lawmakers to pursue a similar gutting of the federal government before the midterm elections.

