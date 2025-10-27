Jamaica Prepares for One of the Most “Devastating Hurricanes on Record”

Cuba, Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Haiti are also within reach of Hurricane Melissa’s impacts.

Honest, paywall-free news is rare. Please support our boldly independent journalism with a donation of any size.

The people of Jamaica are making emergency preparations on Monday as Hurricane Melissa intensified overnight, with meteorologists in awe of the scale and shape of the “monster” storm now bearing down on the island nation, already saturated from previous rains and bracing for what could be a major climate-related catastrophe.

In a 5:00 am EDT advisory on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Melissa is “now a Category 5 Hurricane” and warned of “destructive winds and storm surge and catastrophic flooding” that would worsen across Jamaica throughout the day and into the night. Landfall is expected Tuesday morning, with devastating consequences across the island nation.

The storm, reports the Weather Channel, “will be one of the most intense, devastating hurricanes on record in Jamaica, with widespread flooding, landslides, and destructive winds.”

According to NBC News:

Some areas of eastern Jamaica could be inundated with up to 40 inches of rain, more than some areas of the country typically get in a year. Related Story Op-Ed | Environment & Health As Hurricane Season Looms, FEMA Is Being Torn to Shreds Trump is underfunding FEMA, leaving states that rely on it dangerously unprepared for severe storms. Truthout Wind speeds in mountainous areas could be 30% higher that the main storm, meaning potential winds of more than 200 mph.

With Cuba, Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Haiti also within reach of the storm’s impacts, governments across the region are ordering evacuations of the most vulnerable areas and preparing infrastructure for the rescue and recovery operations from the life-threatening destruction almost certain to be unleashed.

“Hurricane Melissa could be one of the most intense and devastating hurricanes on record for Jamaica,” said Katharine Hayhoe, a professor of climate science, “and it’s rapidly becoming a textbook example of how climate change is making hurricanes more dangerous: explosive intensification, slow movement, and massive rainfall.”

In a Monday morning address to the nation, Prime Minister Andrew Holness urged “every Jamaican to prepare, stay indoors during the storm, and comply with evacuation orders. Check on your neighbours, especially the elderly and vulnerable, and continue to pray for our nation’s safety.”

Hurricane Melissa has strengthened to a Category 5 system and is now approximately 100 miles south of Kingston, moving slowly westward.



Based on current projections, all of Jamaica is likely to experience hurricane-force winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding.



The Government has… pic.twitter.com/GUd0FxuCmD — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) October 27, 2025

Melissa is now the third storm of the 2025 hurricane season to reach Category 5 status, the first time that has happened in the Atlantic since 2005, the year a devastating Hurricane Katrina struck communities along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Weather experts expressed alarm about the storm’s size, power, and trajectory overnight.

UNBELIEVABLE. ADT estimates put #MELISSA at T8.3 — one of the highest ever observed in the Atlantic. Satellite presentations don’t get much better than this in the Atlantic.



We’re witnessing history on satellite right now. MELISSA likely nearing/at Category 5 status. pic.twitter.com/uFiTsz2PM3 — Michael Ferragamo (@FerragamoWx) October 27, 2025

Jordan Smith, a meteorologist with WJHG-TV in Panama City, Florida, said he was “absolutely speechless” after seeing the latest satellite images of the storm.

“This satellite image of Hurricane Melissa needs to be put in meteorology textbooks,” exclaimed Smith. “Please, everyone, send all your prayers and thoughts to the island of Jamaica. Catastrophic impacts are expected on so many levels. Jamaica will be unrecognizable after this.”

I am at a complete loss for words looking at Hurricane Melissa's appearance on satellite imagery right now. Meteorological perfection. pic.twitter.com/vJfuZsiMYT — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) October 26, 2025

Michael Ferragamo, a hurricane historian, said the world is “witnessing history on satellite right now,” just before Melissa officially hit Category 5 status.

In remarks to reporters on Sunday night, Desmond Mackenzie, Jamaica’s minister of local government and community development, warned that many Jamaican communities “will not survive” the flooding predicted for the island. McKenzie said all citizens, residents, and visitors to the island should follow the instructions of the government and emergency officials.

“This is not the time for people to become complacent. I believe that we have been giving Jamaicans adequate notice,” he said. “I can only urge Jamaicans to heed the warnings.”

Media that fights fascism Truthout is funded almost entirely by readers — that’s why we can speak truth to power and cut against the mainstream narrative. But independent journalists at Truthout face mounting political repression under Trump. We rely on your support to survive McCarthyist censorship. Please make a tax-deductible one-time or monthly donation.