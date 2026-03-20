Iran’s Retaliation Reignites Discontent With US Military Bases in Middle East

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On Thursday, March 19, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal warned Iran that tolerance for its regional attacks was running short — and that the Saudi regime has “the right to take military actions if deemed necessary.” He elaborated that Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have “very significant capacities and capabilities that they could bring to bear” if the attacks continue. This came a day after Iranian attacks on Gulf energy sites in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, which Iran said was in retaliation for an Israeli strike on an Iranian gas field.

Over the past three weeks of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, Iran has increasingly targeted sites across the Gulf, further regionalizing the war. Among its prime targets are U.S. military bases in the region: Iran has targeted, and damaged, at least 17 U.S. sites in the region, 11 of which are military bases. The two largest bases, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, host 10,000 and 9,000 U.S. military personnel, respectively — of an estimated 50,000 U.S. military personnel across the region.

The existence of these military bases should alert us to a larger problem — that the U.S. has come to dominate the region militarily, building relationships with local regimes that further encourage repression and domination. Now, Iranian retaliation against these bases spurred by U.S.-Israeli attacks is reigniting a divide between Gulf leaders and their populations.

Popular Pressure and the First Wave of U.S. Military Bases

In the mid-20th century, the U.S. had very few military bases in the Middle East — and these were not permanent, but subject to popular pressure that led to their removal during the 1960s. One of the first U.S. military bases in the Middle East was built in 1946 in Dhahran, atop a major Saudi oil field. This was just after the U.S. discovered that Saudi Arabia was an oil-rich kingdom, and thus as it began to orient towards the Middle East as a region of key strategic interest. A year later, Aramco, the oil company based in Saudi Arabia, became dominated by U.S. firms.

But the U.S. military base at Dhahran was removed in 1962, after anti-imperialist and Arab nationalist sentiment gained strength across the region in the 1950s and ‘60s. Throughout the 1950s, Saudi Arabia witnessed a militant labor movement made up of both Saudi and other Arab workers from across the region, the latter of whom brought Arab nationalist, socialist, and communist ideas to the country. The movement initiated major strikes in the oil fields at Dhahran in 1953 and ’56. In 1956, just before the general strike at Aramco, a demonstration confronted King Sa’ud’s visit to Dhahran demanding, in the words of historian Toby Matthiesen, “the removal of the American military base there and the nationalization of Aramco.” Escalating popular pressure led King Sa’ud — who was otherwise friendly to the U.S. — to eject the U.S. military base in 1962. Due to widespread anti-U.S. sentiment across the region, Saudi Arabia did not allow the U.S. to have a permanent base in the country until the 1990s (though it did allow the U.S. to have temporary forces there, as discussed below).

This period was one of anti-colonial struggle, independence movements, and the rise of Egyptian leader Gamal Abdel Nasser and his version of Arab nationalism — all of which spread anti-imperialist and Arab nationalist sentiments across the region. Nasser’s popularity surged after his 1956 nationalization of the Suez Canal. At times, Nasser directly addressed the issue of foreign military bases in the region. In February 1964, for example, The New York Times reported that Nasser “called on Libya… to ‘liquidate’ United States and British military bases” from the country. The U.S.’s Wheelus Air Base in Libya, which it used during WWII and the Cold War, was forcibly vacated and handed over to the Libyan government after Muammar Gaddafi’s 1969 coup — Gaddafi was, at the time, strongly influenced by Nasser and his version of Arab nationalism. In Morocco, the U.S. had built four air bases in the 1950s, and the local Istiqlal (Independence) Party pushed forward the demand to remove the American bases; they were removed in 1963 following Morocco’s independence from France. This largely closed the first chapter of U.S. military bases in the Middle East and North Africa until after the Iranian Revolution of 1979.

The Iranian Revolution and the Fall of the USSR

The U.S. began to prioritize expanding its military reach across the Middle East after the Iranian Revolution of 1979, with the loss of its ally, the Shah. Throughout the 1970s, the U.S. had worked with the Shah’s regime, with the U.S. embassy and other intelligence stations in Iran conducting surveillance against the USSR, and 50,000 U.S. advisors training the Shah’s army and secret police. The Shah’s regime was seen as an important ally in the region, and in the early ‘70s it assisted in funding Iraqi Kurds to fight against the Iraqi state, and in ’73 sent troops to repress a popular, left-wing uprising in Oman. Israel, while cemented as a key U.S. ally in the region after its defeat of Egypt, Jordan, and Syria in the 1967 war, was not yet seen as capable of intervening on the U.S.’s behalf across the Gulf. With the loss of Iran, the U.S. began to search for other sites in the region from which to exert its power and military might, and other ways to control the Persian Gulf. Though Arab regimes were reluctant to associate openly with the U.S., Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia allowed limited use of their military sites and began to build up a military relationship with the U.S. — often covertly and without the knowledge of their populations.

But the real expansion of U.S. military bases across the Middle East began in the early 1990s during and after the Gulf War, with the establishment of permanent U.S. bases in Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, as well as sites in Saudi Arabia that the U.S. would use for long stretches. Though many expected U.S. global military presence to decrease after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the 1990 Gulf War saw a seismic expansion of U.S. troops in the Middle East along with the start of a unipolar world order dominated by the U.S. With the fall of the Soviet Union, the U.S. was now the world’s sole superpower, and the Middle East would experience its military might. Following the 1990-’91 Gulf War, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE all signed public, formal defense agreements with the U.S., granting the U.S. access to each country’s bases and other facilities. With the exception of Saudi Arabia, U.S. military presence was now well-known rather than discreet. And soon after the U.S.-led campaign ended Iraq’s occupation of Kuwait, the U.S. played a role in bringing the Palestinian First Intifada to an end, pushing for first the Madrid Conference and then the Oslo Accords to contain and end the uprising that challenged Israel’s brutal status quo. In the wake of the Oslo Accords, the U.S. also facilitated neoliberal transitions throughout the Middle East, accelerating privatization, deregulation, and the selling off of state assets — thereby reversing the nationalization policies of earlier decades and aligning the region with U.S. political and economic interests through a set of reforms and interventions commonly called the Washington Consensus. Thus, in the few years after the fall of the USSR, the U.S. managed to restructure the Middle East according to its designs; its military bases represented one pillar of its dominance and control over the region.

An Empire of Bases and Local Authoritarian Regimes

In 2001, the U.S. expanded its military bases even further, creating an “empire of bases” in the region as it launched its endless “war on terror.” During its wars on Afghanistan and Iraq, the U.S. held more than 1,000 installations in those two countries alone. New bases were established and old ones expanded in Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, and Jordan.

Though international and regional dynamics have changed over the past two-and-a-half decades, U.S. bases still dominate the region. The presence of these bases has also further encouraged U.S. support for authoritarian regimes capable of suppressing popular opposition to U.S. imperialism and support for the Palestinian cause. This is particularly obvious in the case of Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and some 9,000 U.S. troops — the second largest base in the region after Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base — and is thus seen as a crucial base in the region. During the wave of revolutions that swept across the Middle East and North Africa in 2011, Bahrain witnessed an uprising in February and March that saw 150,000 people taking to the streets at its height — over 10 percent of the island country’s population — and a mass strike that included 80 percent of the country’s workforce. The majority-Shia population confronted its Sunni ruling class and its repression and marginalization of the popular classes. But the Bahraini regime quickly and harshly suppressed the popular protests, with the support of troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. While the U.S. tepidly criticized Bahrain’s crackdown, it was clear that it prioritized the maintenance of Bahrain’s regime, at least in part because of the presence of its Fifth Fleet in the country.

Protests are rare in Bahrain given the level of repression; but over the course of the current U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, they have reemerged in the island country. These have been in solidarity with Iran, against the killing of Khamenei, and against the U.S. military presence in Bahrain; the regime has responded by arresting at least 65 protesters, including individuals posting on social media about the war. As Iran’s regime has targeted numerous sites in Bahrain, and particularly the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, protesters have explicitly blamed the U.S. presence in their country for their lack of safety. Bahrainis similarly protested against the U.S.’s Fifth Fleet and their country’s normalization of relations with Israel in 2024, seeing their ruling elite, the U.S., and Israel all as colluding, oppressive forces. It should be noted that Israel has used intelligence gathered from U.S. military bases when coordinating its attacks against Yemen and Iran in 2024 and 2025, and throughout its regional war emerging from its genocidal war on Gaza. While protests have reemerged in Bahrain against the U.S. military presence, Bahrain’s ruling regime has doubled down, reaffirming its security agreement with the U.S. and U.K.

Qatar, home to the U.S.’s largest military base in the region, the Al Udeid Air Base — housing 10,000 U.S. troops and including components of the U.S. Central Command coordinating military operations across the region — has also maneuvered to get closer to Donald Trump over the past several years. The Al Udeid base, constructed in the ’90s after a defense agreement between the U.S. and Qatar in the wake of the Gulf War, was first used by the U.S. in its bombing campaigns of Afghanistan followed by Iraq. More recently, the U.S. has used the base in its bombing campaigns against the Houthis in Yemen, and in coordination with Israel during the 12-day war on Iran. The base has been targeted by Iran throughout the current war and in the 12-day June war. But the U.S. military base has also helped facilitate the close relationship between Qatar and Trump. Qatar drafted the “Trump peace plan” for Gaza — which rejects any Palestinian representation or self-determination — and Trump has visited Qatari regime officials at the air base at least twice. Qatar’s rulers have maneuvered to negotiate multiple other peace processes, and to secure investment deals, and defense and energy partnerships with Trump. When Israel attacked Hamas officials involved in ceasefire negotiations in Qatar in September 2025, Trump gave Qatar a security guarantee followed by an executive order promising to defend Qatar in the face of another attack. On Wednesday, March 18, Trump warned Iran not to attack the “very innocent” Qatar, threatening more bombing of Iran’s South Pars Gas Field.

The US-Israeli war on Iran and the regionalization of the war highlight both the U.S.’s historic domination of the region, and the extent to which the region’s regimes have normalized relations with the U.S — straying far from the anti-imperialist sentiments that dominated the region in the 1950s and ‘60s. Instead, it is a reactionary status quo that is entrenched across the Middle East. While Bahraini people dare to protest against their regime, the U.S., and Israel, the Gulf states’ ruling regimes double down in their reliance on U.S. military support, making their alignment clear. Qatar in particular has used its military base to cozy up to Trump. And yet it is this U.S. military presence itself that has pulled them into the increasingly regionalized war. Still, the large U.S. military presence remains in tension with the wishes of the vast majority of the population in most countries in the region, and it remains to be seen if the current U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, and Iran’s widespread retaliation against this network of bases, will once again reshape the U.S. military presence in the Middle East.

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