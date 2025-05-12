House Republicans Unveil Legislation to Kick Millions Off Medicaid

The bill text is a section of the budget reconciliation package that the GOP hopes to complete as soon as Memorial Day.

House Republicans late Sunday unveiled legislation that analysts said would rip Medicaid coverage from millions of low-income Americans — including children and people with disabilities — to help fund tax breaks that would disproportionately benefit the wealthy.

The bill text released by the House Energy and Commerce Committee is a section of the sprawling budget reconciliation package that Republicans are hoping to complete as soon as Memorial Day.

The legislation includes major changes to Medicaid that, if enacted, would kick millions from the program, including work requirements for some enrollees and new payment mandates for adults living above 100% of the federal poverty level — which, for a single individual, is $15,650 in annual income for 2025.

A snap analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that the healthcare section of the new Republican bill would cut spending by at least $715 billion over the next decade and leave at least 8.6 million more people without insurance.

“Many of the Medicaid proposals from House Republicans are technical and wonky, and will be difficult for the public to absorb,” said Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at KFF. “What won’t be difficult to absorb: CBO’s estimate that the changes will increase the number of people without health insurance by at least 8.6 million.”

With the stated goal of combating fraud, the GOP bill would implement a slew of new reporting and screening requirements to check Medicaid recipients’ eligibility — changes that analysts said would ensnare many in procedural red tape, resulting in large-scale loss of coverage.

The measure’s work requirement mandates at least 80 hours of work, community service, or related activities per month. Most Medicaid recipients already work, and previous work requirements at the state level have resulted in disaster.

The legislation also alters “cost-sharing requirements for certain expansion individuals under the Medicaid program.” In plain terms, the bill would force certain Medicaid recipients to pay more for coverage, whether through premiums or other fees.

“If you make $20,000, a state might slap $1,000 of fees onto your Medicaid,” Bobby Kogan, senior director of federal budget policy at the Center for American Progress, wrote in an analysis of the bill. “True sicko shit.”

“My heart aches for the people whose lives will be ruined if this becomes law,” Kogan added. “So it’s our job to stop it.”

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in a statement Sunday that “this bill confirms what we’ve been saying all along: Trump and Republicans have been lying when they claim they aren’t going to cut Medicaid and take away people’s healthcare.”

“Let’s be clear, Republican leadership released this bill under cover of night because they don’t want people to know their true intentions,” said Pallone. “In no uncertain terms, millions of Americans will lose their healthcare coverage, hospitals will close, seniors will not be able to access the care they need, and premiums will rise for millions of people if this bill passes.”

“Taking healthcare away from children and moms, seniors in nursing homes, and people with disabilities to give tax breaks to people who don’t need them is shameful,” he added. “Democrats have defeated Republican efforts to cut healthcare before, and we can do it again.”

