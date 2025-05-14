House Republicans Advance Massive Tax Cuts for the Rich

A spokesperson for the Unrig Our Economy coalition called the GOP package “a reverse Robin Hood of the highest order.”

House Republicans on Wednesday advanced legislation that would deliver a slew of tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans and large corporations, giveaways that the party aims to fund with unprecedented cuts to Medicaid and federal nutrition assistance.

Throughout the marathon markup hearing that began Tuesday afternoon and ended with Wednesday morning’s party-line vote, Democratic members of the House Ways and Means Committee offered amendments aimed at closing the carried-interest loophole, preventing a major tax break for rich heirs, blocking any handouts to centimillionaires, and reverting the top marginal tax rate to its pre-2017 level of 39.6%.

Republicans — many of whom stand to reap significant personal benefits from another round of tax cuts — rejected the Democratic amendments.

“At every turn, Republicans voted down amendments designed to prevent the majority of benefits of their tax bill from flowing to rich people,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), a member of the committee, said following Wednesday’s vote. “The unavoidable truth is that Republicans’ core priority with this legislation was to benefit the wealthy at the expense of everyone else, and that is exactly what their bill does.”

Shortly after the hearing kicked off on Tuesday, the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation released a distributional analysis showing that the Republican tax bill — part of the GOP’s sprawling reconciliation package — would disproportionately benefit the wealthiest Americans while doing little for low- to middle-income families.

Beyer noted on social media that “a dirty little secret” of the Republican tax legislation is that it would actually raise taxes on the bottom 20% of Americans in 2029 — the year President Donald Trump leaves office.

The bill is even more regressive when you look at 2029 when tax cuts for families expire & tax increases resulting from cuts to ACA premium tax credits grow larger. pic.twitter.com/3BDz1bFina — Brendan Duke (@Brendan_Duke) May 14, 2025

The House Ways and Means Committee vote came as Republicans on the Energy and Commerce and Agriculture Committees simultaneously worked to advance their respective sections of the GOP reconciliation package, the centerpiece of Trump’s legislative agenda.

The bills before the latter two committees would enact combined cuts of around a trillion dollars to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program over the next decade, stripping critical benefits from millions of people across the country.

Kobie Christian, a spokesperson for the Unrig Our Economy coalition, said Wednesday that the GOP reconciliation package is “a reverse Robin Hood of the highest order.”

“From cutting healthcare to ripping away food assistance to rubberstamping cost-raising tariffs, Republicans in Washington are making life more expensive for working- and middle-class Americans by handing over their tax dollars to the super-rich,” said Christian. “Families need lower costs, not cuts to healthcare and billionaire tax breaks. Congress should be fighting to help working families, not the ultra-wealthy.”

