My mother used to send taffy to brighten life behind bars. Facing the holidays is grim under New York’s new rules.

Around the holiday season, seeing my name on the prison’s “Package-Room List” always invokes feelings of being loved, familial connectedness and gratitude.

When I saw saltwater taffy in my food package, I knew my mom had visited Virginia Beach, where her parents lived and where I spent most of my summers swimming in my grandparents’ backyard lake. When she sent Junior’s cheesecake, I know she wanted to gently remind me of past joys spending the holiday season in New York City.

Of course, people who receive packages are not limited to the incarcerated population. Youth at summer camp, U.S. service members and folks in the hospital know the special power of a care package sent from home. For prisoners, just like for others, home packages are a hug that some loved ones can’t give in person.

The prison package room’s purpose is to maintain our connectedness to ”home” through mail and articles sent to facilities, which includes cultural foods, quality clothes and nostalgic items, which are hand-selected by loved ones to reinforce that two things can be true: We may be incarcerated, but we are also loved.

Nowadays, however, walking up to the prison’s package room window feels more akin to going into one’s first parole hearing after serving a lengthy sentence.

No one should be on the verge of a panic attack when they retrieve their goodies. But that’s what’s happening throughout New York state correctional facilities since a statewide directive, 4911, went into effect in 2023.

Up until May 8, 2023, the “Package & Articles Sent to Facilities” policy was comprehensive yet fair concerning permissible package room articles sent from home, friends or venders. The behemoth new 25-page directive establishes one of the harshest rules for many incarcerated individuals and their families to digest. It reads:

This directive establishes the policy of the Department concerning the ordering of packaging and articles from a vendor by incarcerated individuals and their families and friends which will be received through the mail into facility Package Rooms. Only packages received directly from a vendor will be permitted, except for up to two non-food packages per calendar year, which may be provided by the family or friends of an incarcerated individual.

Food packages from home were halted by New York Department of Corrections & Community Supervision (DOCCS) based on the premise that drug contraband was entering through “food packages” sent from home. An April 2022 DOCCS memorandum reads: “As a result of increased violence and overdose due to the introduction of contraband through the packaging room, changes will be implemented, which result in approved vendor food packages, only with the exception of two non-food packages a year” sent from home.

Then in November 2023, before the holidays, Daniel F. Martuscello III, now DOCCS’s commissioner, sent out two memos detailing the dangers of drug use in prison and asserting that “despite the best efforts by staff, the use of these drugs has resulted in the death of incarcerated individuals.”

To date, I have served 22 years, and there have always been incarcerated individuals who struggle with drugs, alcohol, sex, and so forth. This memorandum, which was sent during the heightened stress during the holidays, confirmed what incarcerated individuals already know: Stopping food packaging from home will not ease, interrupt and certainly not stop drugs from entering prison.

During the holidays, incarcerated people come together and share food, hygiene products and laughs. Incarcerated individuals watch out for others who might be feeling forgotten by loved ones.

Further, Martuscello remarks that incarcerated individuals “are encouraged to use all the resources you have available to you to cope with stressful times” (i.e. music, messaging, phone calls, video and a variety of other tablet materials). In other words, “let them eat cake” — just as long as it’s not cake sent in a food package from their homes.

Packages from home connect us to our families and histories, in a way that exploitatively priced catalog and Securus tablet purchases cannot. Yes, saltwater taffy and cheesecake, if allowed, can be bought from an “approved” vendor’s catalog, but they cannot replicate the special feeling of knowing a loved one touched the items received in a home-sent care package.

Help us Prepare for Trump’s Day One Trump is busy getting ready for Day One of his presidency – but so is Truthout. Trump has made it no secret that he is planning a demolition-style attack on both specific communities and democracy as a whole, beginning on his first day in office. With over 25 executive orders and directives queued up for January 20, he’s promised to “launch the largest deportation program in American history,” roll back anti-discrimination protections for transgender students, and implement a “drill, drill, drill” approach to ramp up oil and gas extraction. Organizations like Truthout are also being threatened by legislation like HR 9495, the “nonprofit killer bill” that would allow the Treasury Secretary to declare any nonprofit a “terrorist-supporting organization” and strip its tax-exempt status without due process. Progressive media like Truthout that has courageously focused on reporting on Israel’s genocide in Gaza are in the bill’s crosshairs.

As journalists, we have a responsibility to look at hard realities and communicate them to you. We hope that you, like us, can use this information to prepare for what’s to come. And if you feel uncertain about what to do in the face of a second Trump administration, we invite you to be an indispensable part of Truthout’s preparations. In addition to covering the widespread onslaught of draconian policy, we’re shoring up our resources for what might come next for progressive media: bad-faith lawsuits from far-right ghouls, legislation that seeks to strip us of our ability to receive tax-deductible donations, and further throttling of our reach on social media platforms owned by Trump’s sycophants. We’re preparing right now for Trump’s Day One: building a brave coalition of movement media; reaching out to the activists, academics, and thinkers we trust to shine a light on the inner workings of authoritarianism; and planning to use journalism as a tool to equip movements to protect the people, lands, and principles most vulnerable to Trump’s destruction. We urgently need your help to prepare. As you know, our December fundraiser is our most important of the year and will determine the scale of work we’ll be able to do in 2025. We’ve set two goals: to raise $93,000 in one-time donations and to add 1295 new monthly donors by midnight on December 31. Today, we’re asking all of our readers to start a monthly donation or make a one-time donation – as a commitment to stand with us on day one of Trump’s presidency, and every day after that, as we produce journalism that combats authoritarianism, censorship, injustice, and misinformation. You’re an essential part of our future – please join the movement by making a tax-deductible donation today. If you have the means to make a substantial gift, please dig deep during this critical time! With gratitude and resolve, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.