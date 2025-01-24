Here’s What Trump Can — and Can’t — Do to Disrupt Los Angeles Wildfire Aid

Experts say it would be hard for Trump to revoke FEMA funding, but Congress could slow down California’s recovery.

This story was originally published by Grist. Sign up for Grist’s weekly newsletter here.

During the heat of the presidential campaign in September, then-candidate Donald Trump made an extraordinary threat. He vowed that if California suffered a wildfire during his presidency, he’d withhold disaster aid from the state unless Governor Gavin Newsom signed a document that delivered more water to farmers in the state’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.

“If [Newsom] doesn’t sign those papers, we won’t give him money to put out all his fires,” Trump said. “And if we don’t give him all the money to put out the fires, he’s got problems.”

In the wake of the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles, which have destroyed thousands of homes and killed dozens of people over the past two weeks, Trump’s threat to withhold aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has surfaced again. As the fires raged, the new president rushed to blame them on Newsom’s water policies, repeating his disproven claim that the state’s policy of limiting water deliveries out of the Sacramento Delta to protect a species of endangered fish has hobbled firefighting efforts. He then appeared to repeat his threat on Truth Social: “NO WATER IN THE FIRE HYDRANTS, NO MONEY IN FEMA.”

As Trump takes office and prepares to visit Los Angeles this week, his allies in Congress are picking up the threat as they consider a supplemental bill that would provide billions of dollars in aid money to fire victims through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a representative from Louisiana, said that he believes there “should be conditions” on that aid.

“Obviously, there’s been water resource mismanagement, forest management mistakes, all sorts of problems,” he said in a comment to reporters last week. Even some California Republicans, such as Representatives Doug LaMalfa and Darrell Issa, agreed that Congress should consider limiting long-term aid.

But disaster experts say these threats aren’t likely to bear fruit — or at least will be harder to accomplish than many of the new president’s other climate-related policies.

“I don’t know how you stop it so much as you just make it a pain in the butt,” said Craig Fugate, who led FEMA under President Barack Obama.

The difficulty for Trump is that the FEMA recovery process in California has already begun. President Biden issued a disaster declaration just hours after the fires began, giving FEMA the legal authority to spend money on emergency response, rescue, and shelter efforts in Los Angeles, and to begin doling out money to victims who have lost their homes and belongings. Even if Congress doesn’t send the agency any more money, FEMA has enough funding in the bank to address victims’ immediate needs. This is by design: When Congress set up FEMA in 1980, it gave agency officials flexibility to deploy money fast as new disasters happened. Lawmakers (usually) top up the agency’s budget before each disaster season takes place.

But bigger costs are yet to come. FEMA itself doesn’t rebuild roads or water systems in disaster-affected areas. Instead, the agency reimburses states and cities for the money they spend on those rebuilding efforts. In order to get reimbursed, states have to submit cost estimates, and it’s far too early for California to assess the cost of recovery.

But once the state does submit those reimbursements, FEMA doesn’t have the authority to approve or deny them discretionarily, according to Fugate.

“I’m not saying it’s impossible, but it would be really difficult for any administration to try to hold funds arbitrarily,” he said. “It’s just like writing a check, it’s kind of hard to cancel it after you’ve already written.”

The most Trump could do would be to delay the aid process through bureaucratic channels. The federal Office of Management and Budget has to review all FEMA projects with values over $1 million, and Trump could order that office to quibble with the details of every request before approving them. Later on this year, FEMA could also decrease the share of rebuilding costs it offers to pay, but it would still be on the hook for most of the money. Trump did not mention FEMA in his dozens of day-one executive orders this week, but he did sign an order seeking to revise federal policies for moving water out of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, an issue he has inaccurately linked to L.A.’s recent fires. (The Trump transition team did not respond to requests for clarification on the president’s threat.)

Even if Trump does throw sand in the gears of reimbursement, California might be able to handle some delay. The state is the world’s sixth-largest economy, with a more than $300 billion budget, and lawmakers are already conferring about whether to pass supplemental state money to aid in the wildfire recovery. (California’s Office of Emergency Services did not respond to a request for comment.)

Wildfires also represent a lower share of FEMA’s disaster spending than do other disasters like hurricanes and floods. FEMA has spent an average of $345 million on infrastructure rebuilding per fire since 2015, compared to an average of almost $1 billion per hurricane, according to FEMA data compiled by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Fire victims account for just 1 percent of FEMA’s individual aid applications since 2015.

That’s in part because most fires tend to strike less populated areas — and because insurance tends to cover a larger proportion of wildfire destruction, said Sarah Labowitz, a nonresident fellow at Carnegie and an expert in disaster funding.

“It’s supposed to be a three-legged stool, where FEMA sits along insurance and private money,” she said. “For fires, typically people have some kind of fire insurance, so the level of uninsured loss could be lower than for a big water event.” But given the scale of the loss in these urban fires, and the fact that many insurers have pulled away from places like Pacific Palisades, FEMA may have a larger tab this time than it has in past fires.

Rather than the new Trump administration, it’s Congress that California should be worried about. The Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, has over the past two decades allocated tens of billions of dollars toward long-term disaster recovery with Congress’ blessing, including after blazes such as the 2018 Camp Fire. Many states use this federal money to aid in housing redevelopment; for instance, California used the largest share of its Camp Fire money to build and acquire new multifamily properties.

This housing money will be essential in L.A.’s strained real estate market, where median rents are over $3,000 per month and an average single-family home goes for close to $1 million. But unlike FEMA, which can start spending money out of its main disaster fund as soon as the president declares a disaster, HUD needs explicit permission from Congress to start a recovery program for each new disaster. Speaker Johnson is now suggesting he would like to see California agree to “conditions” before he gives HUD the nod, telling reporters earlier this month that “we have to make sure there are safeguards on the precious treasure of the American people.”

Without this supplemental HUD money, it will be hard for California to pursue the kind of long-term recovery that experts believe is necessary after climate disasters like the Los Angeles wildfires. The state might be able to find money in its own coffers to make up for delays in critical aid money from FEMA, but it will be much harder to come up with cash to build new homes or stand up a workforce development program, as California has sought to do with the $1 billion in recovery aid it received from HUD for the 2018 Camp Fire. Not only is Los Angeles one of the most expensive places in the country to build a home, but California just finished closing a more than $50 billion budget deficit, leaving it with little money to spare.

Labowitz says that Congress has dithered on passing HUD aid before. For instance, lawmakers took until December 2024 to give the agency authority to spend money on the Maui wildfires, which occurred in August of 2023. But despite the threats from Johnson and other Republicans, she said it’s likely that lawmakers will send aid money eventually, if only to ensure that Democrats don’t withhold it from disaster-prone states like Texas and Florida in the future.

“We have a federal infrastructure that finds a way to make itself work most of the time,” she said. “Usually for the biggest disasters, the system does find a way to work to deliver aid.”

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.