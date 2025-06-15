Gunman Dressed as Cop Assassinates Democratic State Rep. and Spouse in Minnesota

The assailant also shot and injured another Democratic lawmaker and his wife in a separate incident, officials said.

A gunman pretending to be a police officer assassinated a Democratic state legislator in Minnesota and killed the lawmaker’s husband in “an act of targeted political violence,” Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday. The assailant also shot and injured another Democratic lawmaker and his wife, officials said.

Current State Representative and former Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, died in the attack at their home in the Minneapolis suburbs. Democratic State Senator John A. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot multiple times at their house in a nearby suburb, but remained alive as of Saturday morning.

“When we did a search of the vehicle, there was a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials. We immediately made alerts to the state, who took action on alerting them and providing security where necessary,” Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said.

