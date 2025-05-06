Group Sues Florida Officials Over Law Targeting Citizen-Led Ballot Initiatives

“We are filing this lawsuit because we refuse to let them silence the people of Florida,” said one plaintiff.

Florida Decides Healthcare, a political committee and nonprofit that is fighting for expanded Medicaid eligibility in the Sunshine State, on Sunday sued the Florida secretary of state and other state officials, challenging a law Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last week that makes it tougher for citizens to get constitutional amendments on the ballot.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court, Florida Decides Healthcare (FDH) is working to qualify a ballot measure to appear on the 2026 general election ballot that, if voted through, would expand Medicaid coverage in Florida.

Provisions in H.B. 1205 include decreased time for organizers to submit signed petitions and increased monetary penalties for violations. The law also makes it a third-degree felony for anyone other than a registered petition circulator to collect or physically possess more than 25 signed petition forms beyond ones own and immediate family members.

“Because of H.B. 1205’s punitive and onerous restrictions, set to go into effect in the middle of FDH’s ongoing petition drive, the organization faces the real and imminent threat of being unable to continue its operations,” according to the suit. “H.B. 1205 creates intolerable uncertainty, exposes FDH to ruinous civil and criminal penalties, and could ultimately force FDH to shut down its campaign entirely.”

According to a statement from FDH, the lawsuit contends that the bill is a “direct assault” on the citizen-led constitutional amendment process in Florida, “a vital democratic tool that gives everyday Floridians the power to propose ballot initiatives.”

H.B. 1205 creates “vague” and “punitive” restrictions around the process that will have a chilling impact on political speech and dissuade civic engagement, according to the group.

The Elias Law Group, a prominent Democratic law firm, and the Southern Poverty Law Center, a racial justice and legal advocacy group, are lending legal support to FDH.

This targeting of the citizens amendment process comes less than one year after two ballot initiatives in Florida narrowly failed. Amendment 4 sought to ensure the right to an abortion up until fetal viability. The measure narrowly failed, falling short of the 60% majority needed to pass, meaning Florida will remain under a six-week abortion ban. Amendment 3 sought to legalize marijuana and also failed. Groups backing the initiatives raised tens of millions of dollars.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the DeSantis administration used public money to run ads targeting the initiatives, and defended the ad campaigns as educational.

“Floridians have a constitutional right to change policy themselves. State legislators have now effectively silenced their constituents, all in order to maintain their chokehold on policymaking,” said Kelly Hall, executive director of the Fairness Project, in a statement on Tuesday. The Fairness Project was among the groups that backed Amendment 4 last fall.

“It’s the ultimate cowardly act — for politicians to enact minority rule when they know their policies don’t align with the will of the majority,” Hall added. “Sadly, this is nothing new for DeSantis, who used extraordinarily undemocratic means to block the will of the people during the 2024 election.”

Mitch Emerson, campaign manager for Florida Decides Healthcare, similarly called the law “cowardly.” Emerson is also a plaintiff in the suit.

“It’s not reform — it’s repression. We are filing this lawsuit because we refuse to let them silence the people of Florida,” said Emerson in a statement on Monday. “We believe in democracy, and we believe that when politicians fail to act, the people have the right to step in. Floridians are ready to vote for Medicaid expansion — and we intend to make sure they get that chance.”

