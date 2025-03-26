“This bill is going to lead to exploitation of children,” one critic of the proposal said.

Republican lawmakers in Florida are advancing a bill that would rescind protections for teenage workers, a move that critics say will allow employers to exploit children.

The legislation was crafted to address worker shortages, which have come about due to Florida’s harsh laws targeting immigrant workers. In part because of those laws, there are currently only 53 workers available for every 100 job vacancies in the Sunshine State.

A Senate committee passed Senate Bill 918 on Tuesday in a 5-4 vote, with all but one Republican on the panel supporting the measure.

Current state law requires children under the age of 16 to end their work shifts no later than 11 pm and to start no earlier than 6:30 am on school days. The proposed legislation would remove those restrictions, allowing employers to schedule 14 and 15 year olds to work overnight shifts. The bill would also allow 16 and 17 year olds to be scheduled on overnight shifts lasting over eight hours on school days, and rescind the current restriction on working more than 30 hours per week when school is in session. The bill also does away with the lunch break requirement for older teens.

A separate proposal regarding student workers is being considered in the state House of Representatives. That bill would allow businesses to pay teenagers at rates below the state’s minimum wage.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) celebrated the proposed changes as a way to address the worker shortage that was caused by draconian anti-immigration bills he signed into law.

“Why do we say we need to import foreigners, even import them illegally, when you know, teenagers used to work at these resorts, college students should be able to do this stuff?” DeSantis said earlier this week, saying that it was “how it used to be when I was growing up.”

Critics pushed back against Republicans’ claim that the proposal would somehow empower teen workers, noting that students can already apply for waivers to work longer or later hours under the current law. The new bill would instead empower employers to coerce and intimidate young workers into working longer shifts, they said.

“Right now parents and students have the flexibility. They have the flexibility because of the waiver program. This bill takes that flexibility away and gives it to the employer,” said Rich Templin, director of public policy with the Florida AFL-CIO.

Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters, the lone GOP voice against the bill in the committee vote, explained that he didn’t believe the measure would yield a net positive.

“We need to let kids be kids. I just think it sends a bad message and I think we should allow kids to work the hours they’re allowed now under the waiver system,” Gruters said.

Democrats in the state legislature denounced the bill as harmful to child workers’ rights.

“So we’re going to make children work long hours and they’re going to opt out of the minimum wage? What kind of future are we creating for them?” asked state Sen. Kristen Arrington (D).

“This bill is going to lead to exploitation of minors, exploitation of children,” state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D) added.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today during our fundraiser. We have 24 hours to add 180 new monthly donors. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.