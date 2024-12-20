Government Shutdown Looms After Elon Musk Sinks Bipartisan Budget Deal

Congress now has less than 12 hours to scramble for a new funding deal after the unelected billionaire’s intervention.

Congressional Democrats on Friday continued to target billionaire Elon Musk and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for forcing a last-minute scramble to prevent a government shutdown shortly before the winter holidays.

“I’m ready to stay here through Christmas because we’re not going to let Elon Musk run the government,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said in a Friday statement. “Put simply, we should not let an unelected billionaire rip away research for pediatric cancer so he can get a tax cut or tear down policies that help America outcompete China because it could hurt his bottom line.”

“We had a bipartisan deal — we should stick to it. The deal that was already agreed to would responsibly fund the government, offer badly needed disaster relief to communities across America, and deliver some good bipartisan policy reforms,” she added. “The American people do not want chaos or a costly government shutdown all because an unelected billionaire wants to call the shots — I am ready to work with Republicans and Democrats to pass the bipartisan deal both sides negotiated as soon as possible.”

If Congress doesn’t act before midnight, a government shutdown could begin overnight — a possibility the White House Office of Management and Budget is warning federal agencies to prepare for, according to Washington Post reporter Jeff Stein.

After Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy — the two billionaires Trump has tapped to co-lead his forthcoming Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — came out against the initial bipartisan deal on Wednesday, the president-elect swiftly followed suit, leading progressive critics to dub Musk, the world’s richest person, a “shadow president” a month before the inauguration.

Faced with that opposition and Trump’s sudden call for the continuing resolution to also raise the country’s debt ceiling, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Thursday evening held a vote on a bill that would address that demand and fund the government for three months — but it was rejected by 38 Republicans and all but two Democrats.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, on Thursday night called out Musk on his own social media platform, X, and argued that “Congress must not yield to out-of-touch billionaires.”

There was an agreement between Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate—until Elon Musk ordered Republicans to break it.



Congress must not yield to out of touch billionaires. Hardworking Americans depend on us to govern. https://t.co/M6GE9vMDbd — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) December 20, 2024

After voting against the so-called American Relief Act (H.R. 10515) on Thursday, Congresswoman Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) said in a statement that “we had an agreement. A bipartisan negotiated continuing resolution. But then the Republicans’ billionaire bosses — Trump and Musk — got involved, and Republicans showed us *exactly* who they work for.”

“In the last 48 hours, the Republicans have shown, AGAIN, that their agenda is the corporate billionaire, big money in politics agenda,” she continued. “In order to meet their bosses’ expectations, they offer up vulnerable Americans as an offering, sacrificing working people’s healthcare, children’s research, elderly people’s affordable prescription drugs, and much, much more.”

“And they are laying the groundwork to make the rich richer through tax cuts for the ultrawealthy in the 119th Congress,” Ramirez warned. “If the Republicans want to make the rich richer, the poor poorer, and the sick sicker, they will have to pass this continuing resolution without me. I work for everyday Americans. I am not beholden to billionaires. I voted NO.”

With less than 12 hours until a shutdown, Senate Democrats are putting the blame on Johnson, who is shifting to Plan C: three separate votes on “a short-term funding bill, money for recent natural disasters, and a one-year farm bill extension with aid for farmers,” Politico reported Friday.

According to the outlet:

The new plan will test his ability to wrangle his conference. Members believe Johnson is taking the proposal through the Rules Committee, trying to pass it through regular order so it only requires a simple majority on the House floor. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), who is on the panel, said that he will back the plan, meaning it should have enough support to get out of the committee. But then things get trickier. Johnson would need near unity from his conference to bring it up for debate on the floor, known as voting for the rule. Democrats typically don’t vote for rules and are loath to help bail out Republicans after they backed away from a bipartisan funding agreement earlier this week.

“Republicans have the House majority — they should be able to pass whatever they want. If they need our votes, they have to come to the table and negotiate,” outgoing Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said Friday. “That’s what happened, and we struck a bipartisan deal. But then they blew it up because of a tweet from a billionaire. Insane.”

The shutdown threat comes as Republicans prepare to control not only the White House but also both chambers of Congress next year.

Reporting on the GOP’s Friday leadership meeting, Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman said that a slide was displayed for a debt ceiling agreement that would “raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion in the ‘first reconciliation package’ alongside a promise to CUT $2.5 trillion in ‘net mandatory spending in the reconciliation process.'”

Responding to Sherman on X, the advocacy group Social Security Works noted: “The ONLY WAY to cut $2.5 trillion in spending is by slashing Social Security, Medicare, and/or Medicaid. Republicans want to steal our benefits to pay for their billionaire tax cuts.”

Help us Prepare for Trump’s Day One Trump is busy getting ready for Day One of his presidency – but so is Truthout. Trump has made it no secret that he is planning a demolition-style attack on both specific communities and democracy as a whole, beginning on his first day in office. With over 25 executive orders and directives queued up for January 20, he’s promised to “launch the largest deportation program in American history,” roll back anti-discrimination protections for transgender students, and implement a “drill, drill, drill” approach to ramp up oil and gas extraction. Organizations like Truthout are also being threatened by legislation like HR 9495, the “nonprofit killer bill” that would allow the Treasury Secretary to declare any nonprofit a “terrorist-supporting organization” and strip its tax-exempt status without due process. Progressive media like Truthout that has courageously focused on reporting on Israel’s genocide in Gaza are in the bill’s crosshairs.

As journalists, we have a responsibility to look at hard realities and communicate them to you. We hope that you, like us, can use this information to prepare for what’s to come. And if you feel uncertain about what to do in the face of a second Trump administration, we invite you to be an indispensable part of Truthout’s preparations. In addition to covering the widespread onslaught of draconian policy, we’re shoring up our resources for what might come next for progressive media: bad-faith lawsuits from far-right ghouls, legislation that seeks to strip us of our ability to receive tax-deductible donations, and further throttling of our reach on social media platforms owned by Trump’s sycophants. We’re preparing right now for Trump’s Day One: building a brave coalition of movement media; reaching out to the activists, academics, and thinkers we trust to shine a light on the inner workings of authoritarianism; and planning to use journalism as a tool to equip movements to protect the people, lands, and principles most vulnerable to Trump’s destruction. We urgently need your help to prepare. As you know, our December fundraiser is our most important of the year and will determine the scale of work we’ll be able to do in 2025. We’ve set two goals: to raise $115,000 in one-time donations and to add 1365 new monthly donors by midnight on December 31. Today, we’re asking all of our readers to start a monthly donation or make a one-time donation – as a commitment to stand with us on day one of Trump’s presidency, and every day after that, as we produce journalism that combats authoritarianism, censorship, injustice, and misinformation. You’re an essential part of our future – please join the movement by making a tax-deductible donation today. If you have the means to make a substantial gift, please dig deep during this critical time! With gratitude and resolve, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.