“Fight the Trump Takeover” Protests Spread Nationwide

Republicans in Texas are poised to become the first in the nation to redraw their maps at the president’s behest.

Truthout is an indispensable resource for activists, movement leaders and workers everywhere. Please make this work possible with a quick donation.

Progressives rallied across the country on Saturday to protest against US President Donald Trump’s attempts to get Republican-run state legislatures to redraw their maps to benefit GOP candidates in the 2026 midterm elections.

The anchor rally for the nationwide “Fight the Trump Takeover” protests was held in Austin, Texas, where Republicans in the state are poised to become the first in the nation to redraw their maps at the president’s behest.

Progressives in the Lone Star State capital rallied against Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for breaking with historical precedent by carrying out congressional redistricting in the middle of the decade. Independent experts have estimated that the Texas gerrymandering alone could yield the GOP five additional seats in the US House of Representatives.

Speaking before a boisterous crowd of thousands of people, Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) charged that the Texas GOP was drawing up “districts set up to elect a Trump minion” in next year’s midterms. However, Doggett also said that progressives should still try to compete in these districts, whose residents voted for Trump in the 2024 election but who also have histories of supporting Democratic candidates.

“Next year, [Trump is] not going to be on the ballot to draw the MAGA vote,” said Doggett. “Is there anyone here who believes that we ought to abandon any of these redrawn districts and surrender them to Trump?”

Leonard Aguilar, the secretary-treasurer of Texas AFL-CIO, attacked Abbott for doing the president’s bidding even as people in central Texas are still struggling in the aftermath of the deadly floods last month that killed at least 136 people.

“It’s time for Gov. Abbott to cut the bullshit,” he said. “We need help now but he’s working at the behest of the president, on behalf of Trump … He’s letting Trump take over Texas!”

Aguilar also speculated that Trump is fixated on having Texas redraw its maps because he “knows he’s in trouble and he wants to change the rules midstream.”

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) went through a litany of grievances against Trump and the Republican Party, ranging from the Texas redistricting plan, to hardline immigration policies, to the massive GOP budget package passed last month that is projected to kick 17 million Americans off of Medicaid.

However, Casar also said that he felt hope watching how people in Austin were fighting back against Trump and his policies.

“I’m proud that our city is fighting,” he said. “I’m proud of the grit that we have even when the odds are stacked against us. The only answer to oligarchy is organization.”

Casar went on to accuse Trump and Republicans or “trying to pull off the most corrupt bargain I’ve ever seen,” and then added that “as they try to kick us off our healthcare, as they try to rig this election, we’re not going to let them!”

Saturday’s protests were organized in partnership with several prominent progressive groups, including Indivisible, MoveOn, Human Rights Campaign, Public Citizen, and the Communication Workers of America. Some Texas-specific groups — including Texas Freedom Network, Texas AFL-CIO, and Texas for All — are also partners in the protest.

Press freedom is under attack As Trump tightens his authoritarian grip on free speech, independent media is increasingly necessary. Truthout produces reporting you won’t see in the mainstream: journalism from on the ground in Gaza, interviews with grassroots movement leaders, high-quality legal analysis, and more. Our work is possible thanks to reader support. Help Truthout catalyze change and social justice — make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation today.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.