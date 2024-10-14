FEMA Workers Told to Flee North Carolina After Threats From “Armed Militias”

A progressive policy group in North Carolina was among those expressing alarm on Sunday as news spread that federal emergency workers were forced to evacuate an area hit hard by Hurricane Helene late last month after officials warned that “armed militias” were “hunting” hurricane response teams.

But the news didn’t come as a shock to Carolina Forward, an independent think tank, considering that it came after weeks of lies from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump about the Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) response to the hurricane.

“This is what MAGA does,” said Carolina Forward on social media. “Eventually, their lies have real world consequences.”

As The Washington Post reported Sunday evening, a U.S. Forest Service official sent an urgent message to other federal agencies involved in the recovery on Saturday afternoon, saying FEMA had advised all federal responders in Rutherford County, North Carolina “to stand down and evacuate the county immediately.”

National Guard troops in the area, said the official, “had come across x2 trucks of armed militia saying there were out hunting FEMA.”

The message was verified by two federal officials.

Emergency responders moved to a “safe area” and paused their work in Rutherford County, where they had been delivering supplies and clearing trees from roads in order to help search-and-rescue crews.

“Let’s be clear: Armed militia are terrorizing FEMA rescue workers and causing important work to stop because Donald Trump spread lies and disinformation about the hurricane. This is on the Republican candidate for president with help from Elon Musk,” said media critic Jennifer Schulze, referring to the billionaire owner of X who has used the social media platform to amplify Trump’s lies. “Shameful and disqualifying.”

The forced pause in the work is just the latest example of the measurable impact of statements made by Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), about FEMA in the wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned last Thursday that federal employees, thousands of whom have been deployed to states including North Carolina and Florida to help with the response to the devastating storms, have received threats in recent days. Meteorologists have received angry messages from people convinced that weather experts and government officials “are creating and directing hurricanes,” The Guardian reported last week.

“I have had a bunch of people saying I created and steered the hurricane, there are people assuming we control the weather,” Katie Nickolaou, a meteorologist in Michigan, told The Guardian. “I have had to point out that a hurricane has the energy of 10,000 nuclear bombs and we can’t hope to control that. But it’s taken a turn to more violent rhetoric, especially with people saying those who created Milton should be killed.”

President Joe Biden was driven to address Trump’s lies about the hurricane response last week, saying the disinformation was “undermining confidence in the incredible rescue and recovery work that has already been taken and will continue to be taken.”

Since Helene swept through a number of states late last month, catching communities in western North Carolina off-guard with devastating flooding, Trump has baselessly claimed that:

Biden ignored a call for help from Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who denied Trump’s claim;

He received unspecified “reports” that North Carolina officials were “going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas”;

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, spent “all her FEMA money” on housing for undocumented immigrants; and

FEMA is providing only $750 to people who lost their homes.

Riva Duncan, a former Forest Service official in hard-hit Asheville, North Carolina, told the Post that locals have told FEMA employees who have arrived with aid to to help with repairs, “We don’t want your help here.”

“It’s terrible because a lot of these folks who need assistance are refusing it because they believe the stuff people are saying about FEMA and the government,” Duncan told the newspaper. “And it’s sad because they are probably the ones who need the help the most.”

In the town of Chimney Rock in Rutherford County, FEMA has shifted to working in secure areas in fixed locations instead of going door to door to assess community needs, the Post reported, “out of an abundance of caution.”

Matt Ortega, a web developer in Oakland, California, said the impact of Trump’s baseless claims about the hurricane response mirror that of his earlier lies about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, where schools and government business ground to a halt in recent weeks due to bomb threats stemming from claims that Haitian people were stealing neighbors’ pets and eating them.

“Trump and Republicans’ FEMA lies [incur] a debt, just as they did in Springfield,” said Ortega. “The people who pay it are children whose schools are closed due to bomb threats in Springfield and recovery aid workers when militias are ‘out hunting FEMA.'”

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.