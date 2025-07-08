Federal Judge Blocks Attack on Planned Parenthood in Trump-GOP Budget Law

Planned Parenthood welcomed the decision to issue a temporary injunction but stressed that the legal battle is not over.

A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked a provision of the new Republican budget law that bars Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood health centers across the United States, an attack that reproductive rights advocates warn could shutter hundreds of clinics nationwide.

The decision by Judge Indira Talwani of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, an Obama appointee, came shortly after the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its chapters in Massachusetts and Utah sued over the provision, which establishes a one-year Medicaid funding ban for healthcare organizations that provide abortions and received more than $800,000 in federal funding in 2023.

The lawsuit argues that the “clear purpose” of the provision is to “categorically prohibit health centers associated with Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid reimbursements… in order to punish them for lawful activity, namely advocating for and providing legal abortion access wholly outside the Medicaid program and without using any federal funds.”

The provision therefore “violates plaintiffs’ Equal Protection and First Amendment rights,” the lawsuit states.

Talwani ordered the Trump administration to “take all steps necessary to ensure that Medicaid funding continues to be disbursed in the customary manner and timeframes” to Planned Parenthood and its members as the case proceeds.

“We’re grateful that the court acted swiftly to block this unconstitutional law attacking Planned Parenthood providers and patients,” the organization said in a statement late Monday. “Already, in states across the country, providers and health center staff have been forced to turn away patients who use Medicaid to get basic sexual and reproductive healthcare because President Trump and his backers in Congress passed a law to block them from going to Planned Parenthood.”

“There are no other providers who can fill the gap if the ‘defunding’ of Planned Parenthood is allowed to stand,” the group added. “The fight is just beginning, and we look forward to our day in court.”

Planned Parenthood warned that if the provision — which anti-abortion groups praised — is allowed to stand, nearly 200 health centers across dozens of states would be at risk of permanent closure due to the one-year Medicaid funding ban and more than a million patients could lose access to care, including STI treatment, cancer screenings, and birth control.

According to Planned Parenthood, 60% of its health centers are located in areas that are rural, medically underserved, or plagued by a shortage of healthcare professionals.

More than half of Planned Parenthood member patients rely on Medicaid to access crucial health services, the group estimates.

“The Trump administration’s hell-bent ambitions to close our clinics and abandon our patients won’t stop us,” said Dominique Lee, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts. “Let me be crystal clear: We are not intimidated. We were built for this moment. Here in Massachusetts, we fight back, and we will never be bullied into turning our backs on healthcare or human rights.”

