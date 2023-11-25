Far-Right Rumors About Stabbing Attack Spur Anti-Migrant Riots in Dublin

Critics said the outburst was a result of years of demonization of migrants by politicians in Ireland and elsewhere.

Irish authorities on Friday condemned a far-right, anti-immigrant faction that rapidly spread rumors about the perpetrator of a violent knife attack in Dublin and ultimately tore through the streets of Ireland’s capital Thursday night, setting cars and buses on fire and smashing storefront windows.

The country was shocked Thursday by a mid-day stabbing attack on three young children — including a five-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries — and a woman who were reportedly on their way to a daycare facility when a man assaulted them.

The Garda Síochána, Ireland’s police force, were able to take the suspect into custody after several bystanders — including a Brazilian delivery driver who immigrated to the country — overtook the man, who authorities said acted on his own.

But the “appalling crime,” as Minister for Justice Helen McEntee called the stabbing, soon gave way to chaos at the crime scene when far-right protesters arrived and began chanting anti-immigrant slogans.

One protester told Agence France Presse that “Irish people are being attacked by these scum,” even as the press reported that the suspected perpetrator was a naturalized Irish citizen who has lived in Ireland for 20 years.

The cost-of-living crisis in Ireland has fueled recent anti-immigrant protests and acts of violence, with a group of men violently attacking an encampment inhabited by migrants from several countries earlier this year. Such incidents have also led thousands of Irish people to march this year in support of the immigrant community.

The Brazil-born delivery driver, identified by The Irish Times as Ciao Benicio, told the paper that the far-right faction’s decision to seize on the knife attack as evidence of a dangerous immigration crisis did not “make sense at all.”

“I’m an immigrant myself and I was the one who helped out,” said Benicio.

The city’s public transit system was badly hit by the ensuing riots, with protesters setting trams and double-decker buses ablaze. They also smashed store windows on O’Connell Street, a major thoroughfare.

The scenes on O’Connell St this morning at 8am. Dublin City Council & local businesses work tirelessly to clean up after the mayhem that unfolded in Ireland’s most historic street.



Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the rioters in Dublin brought “shame on Ireland” #dublinriots pic.twitter.com/yYE1WBju8P — JOE.ie (@JOEdotie) November 24, 2023

“This appalling incident is a matter for the Gardaí and that it would be used or abused by groups with an agenda that attacks the principle of social inclusion is reprehensible and deserves condemnation by all those who believe in the rule of law and democracy,” said Irish President Michael Higgins in a statement.

Police commissioner Drew Harris said the riots were driven by misinformation that was spread for “malevolent purposes.”

Mary Lou McDonald, president of the left-wing opposition party Sinn Féin, said the city of Dublin was “traumatized twice: by the barbaric attack… and then by marauding racist mobs.”

Our community has been traumatised twice: by the barbaric knife attack on young children and their teacher, and then by marauding racist mobs who ran riot on our streets. Our community does not feel safe – Has not felt safe for some time now. This must change. #DublinRiots — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) November 24, 2023

Thirty-four rioters were arrested Thursday evening, and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar addressed the country’s immigrant community by saying Ireland would be “vastly inferior” without immigration.

The demonstrators did not wreak havoc across the city “out of any sense of patriotism, however warped,” said Varadkar, “they did so because they are filled with hate.”

"Those involved [in the riots] brought shame on Ireland"



Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said those involved in the riots in Dublin City Centre last night were driven by hate, not patriotism.#VMNews pic.twitter.com/ZGETePGJId — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) November 24, 2023

One critic of the riots noted that anti-immigrant sentiment has been egged on in recent years not only by politicians like Hermann Kelly, head of the far-right Irish Freedom Party, but also by liberal policymakers like British Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer.

Starmer said in a Sky News interview Thursday that migration levels in the U.K. are “shockingly high.”

“We saw last night in Dublin,” said agriculture researcher Alex Heffron, “a consequence of politicians spending years demonizing immigrants.”

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.