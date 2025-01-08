Electric Vehicle Battery Plant Workers in Kentucky File for Election to Join UAW

BlueOval SK, a joint venture of Ford and the Korean firm SK On, has made clear that it will fight the organizing drive.

Workers at a new electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday requesting an election to join the United Auto Workers, a union that’s making a concerted effort to organize in the U.S. South.

The UAW said Wednesday that a supermajority of workers at BlueOval SK (BOSK) — a joint venture of the U.S. car manufacturer Ford and the Korean firm SK On — have backed the organizing effort, citing the need for improved safety protections as well as better pay and benefits. The plant in Glendale, Kentucky is set to begin production this year.

“We’re forming our union so we can have a say in our safety and our working conditions,” said Halee Hadfield, a quality operator at BOSK. “The chemicals we’re working with can be extremely dangerous. If something goes wrong, a massive explosion can occur. With our union, we can speak up if we see there’s a problem and make sure we’re keeping ourselves and the whole community safe.”

According to the UAW, the Kentucky workers’ NLRB petition marks “the first major filing in the South in 2025 and continues the movement of Southern autoworkers organizing with the UAW.”

Andrew McLean, a logistics worker in formation at BOSK, said Wednesday that “with a union, we’ll be on a level playing field with management.”

“That’s so important when you’re getting a new plant off the ground,” McLean added. “The union allows us to give honest feedback without fear of retaliation.”

In a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, one worker said she will be voting yes on unionization because she wants “a better future for not only myself, but future generations and everyone that works here with me.”

The Washington Post noted that, “if successful, the effort could lead to the first unionized Ford-backed EV battery venture, at a time when EV sales in the United States are picking up.”

BOSK has made clear that it will fight the organizing drive. A spokesperson for the joint venture said in a statement to the Post that the union election petition is “premature” and claimed that it “puts at risk the freedom and opportunities of our current and soon-to-be-hired Kentucky team members.”

The UAW said Wednesday that BOSK “has responded to the campaign by hiring anti-union consultants who are trying to block the workers from organizing.”

Angela Conto, a production operator in formation at BOSK, said that “instead of listening to our safety concerns, management has been ordering people to work without proper protective equipment.”

“Now they’re trying to stop us from forming our union to win a strong voice for safety,” said Conto. “But the strong supermajority of workers who’ve signed union cards shows we’re going to fix what’s wrong at BOSK and make it the leading manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries in America.”

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



