DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Shutting Down His Work on Trump Criminal Cases

By ending the cases rather than waiting to be fired, Smith may be able to issue a final report to the public.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s office, running within but independent of the Department of Justice (DOJ), is winding down its work relating to the federal criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, in light of Trump’s win in the 2024 election.

Several sources have confirmed to multiple news agencies that talks about how to dismantle the office’s work have started. The wind-down complies with a longstanding DOJ policy that sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted by the department.

Former federal prosecutor and NBC News contributor Chuck Rosenberg said the move was logical but disappointing.

“Sensible, inevitable and unfortunate,” Rosenberg said.

Smith’s office charged Trump in two separate cases. In one, Smith accused Trump of illegally removing thousands of government documents, including hundreds of classified materials, from the White House when he left office in 2021, hoarding dozens of boxes of documents at unsecured locations in his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Although Trump-appointed federal Judge Aileen Cannon dubiously dismissed all charges against the former president, Smith was planning to appeal that decision.

In the other case, Smith indicted Trump on four charges relating to his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Those charges included conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of/attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Both cases had seen multiple delay attempts, some successful, from Trump’s legal team, including demands for review by the Supreme Court over questionable claims of presidential immunity, which the conservative court granted, in part, earlier this year.

Smith has not spoken publicly about Trump’s charges since the presidential election was called earlier this week.

With delays likely to have continued into next year, it’s clear that, now as president-elect, Trump will make moves to have the charges against him dismissed entirely if Smith doesn’t wrap up the case on his own. Indeed, in an interview last month with a conservative radio host, Trump indicated that, if he won the presidential election, he would remove Smith from his special counsel position.

“I would fire him within two seconds,” Trump said.

State-based criminal charges against Trump also appear to be doomed. Although there isn’t legal precedent regarding how a sitting president should be treated in state criminal proceedings, it’s likely that both the New York- and Georgia-based cases would eventually be taken to the Supreme Court, in which case there would be a high probability that a majority of the justices would rule that Trump cannot be prosecuted until after his term expires.

Presidents, under previous Supreme Court precedent, can be held liable under civil suits, and Trump may have to pay out large judgments, including tens of millions of dollars to journalist E. Jean Carroll, who he was found liable for sexually abusing.

But when he returns to office, Trump will almost certainly continue his practice of using the presidency as a means to earn income for his private properties, which will help him fund any payments he’s found liable to make. Indeed, a congressional report from Democrats last month found that Trump had used his properties to receive payments from foreign dignitaries, a possible violation of the Emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, and that he has overcharged for Secret Service protection by as much as 300 percent above standard costs when he’s traveled to his hotels or golf clubs.

Some legal experts suggested that Smith’s decision to wind down his work is advantageous to his overall goal, as it will allow him to submit a final report about his findings to current Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Jack Smith ‘winding down’ the investigation means he writes a final report to Garland, who has the option to make it public. If Smith waits until he is fired, those reports never see the light of day, and he knows this,” former FBI agent and lawyer Asha Rangappa said on X.

Such a report could be cited in cases against Trump when he leaves office if the DOJ were to pursue the same charges, or if new charges arise regarding actions taken during his second term.

Truthout Is Preparing to Meet Trump’s Agenda With Resistance at Every Turn Dear Truthout Community, If you feel rage, despondency, confusion and deep fear today, you are not alone. We’re feeling it too. We are heartsick. Facing down Trump’s fascist agenda, we are desperately worried about the most vulnerable people among us, including our loved ones and everyone in the Truthout community, and our minds are racing a million miles a minute to try to map out all that needs to be done. We must give ourselves space to grieve and feel our fear, feel our rage, and keep in the forefront of our mind the stark truth that millions of real human lives are on the line. And simultaneously, we’ve got to get to work, take stock of our resources, and prepare to throw ourselves full force into the movement. Journalism is a linchpin of that movement. Even as we are reeling, we’re shoring up all the energy we can to face down what’s coming, because we know that one of the sharpest weapons against fascism is publishing the truth. There are many terrifying planks to the Trump agenda, and we plan to devote ourselves to reporting thoroughly on each one and, crucially, covering the movements resisting them. We also recognize that Trump is a dire threat to journalism itself, and that we must take this seriously from the outset. Last week, the four of us sat down to have some hard but necessary conversations about Truthout under a Trump presidency. How would we defend our publication from an avalanche of far right lawsuits that seek to bankrupt us? How would we keep our reporters safe if they need to cover outbreaks of political violence, or if they are targeted by authorities? How will we urgently produce the practical analysis, tools and movement coverage that you need right now — breaking through our normal routines to meet a terrifying moment in ways that best serve you? It will be a tough, scary four years to produce social justice-driven journalism. We need to deliver news, strategy, liberatory ideas, tools and movement-sparking solutions with a force that we never have had to before. And at the same time, we desperately need to protect our ability to do so. We know this is such a painful moment and donations may understandably be the last thing on your mind. But we must ask for your support, which is needed in a new and urgent way. We promise we will kick into an even higher gear to give you truthful news that cuts against the disinformation and vitriol and hate and violence. We promise to publish analyses that will serve the needs of the movements we all rely on to survive the next four years, and even build for the future. We promise to be responsive, to recognize you as members of our community with a vital stake and voice in this work. Please dig deep if you can, but a donation of any amount will be a truly meaningful and tangible action in this cataclysmic historical moment. We’re with you. Let’s do all we can to move forward together. With love, rage, and solidarity, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.