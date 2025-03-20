Customs Officials Deny French Scientist US Entry Over His Anti-Trump Texts

An FBI inquiry was briefly opened, then dropped, after which the scientist was deported to France.

United States border officials refused to allow a French scientist to enter the country after searching his electronic devices and discovering messages to his colleagues that were critical of President Donald Trump.

The scientist — whose name is currently unknown but reportedly works for France’s National Center for Scientific Research — was traveling to Houston, Texas, for a conference earlier this month. It’s unclear why border authorities stopped him, but upon searching his devices, they discovered text messages that one source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) were interpreted as displaying “hatred towards Trump” that could be “qualified as terrorism.”

The supposed threat of terrorism appears to have been short-lived: An FBI inquiry was opened into the matter but closed soon afterward. The scientist was still refused entry to the country, however, and was sent back to France the next day.

It’s unclear what specific statements prompted border agents to deny the scientist entry to the U.S. or even why the initial search was conducted. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are allowed to search the cellphones, computers, cameras and other electronic devices of any traveler — but such searches are incredibly rare, and are conducted for fewer than 1 in every 10,000 travelers arriving in the country.

Philippe Baptiste, France’s minister of higher education and research, decried the denial of entry and subsequent deportation of the individual.

“This measure was apparently taken by the American authorities because the researcher’s phone contained exchanges with colleagues and friends in which he expressed a personal opinion on the Trump administration’s research policy,” Baptiste said in a statement.

He added:

Freedom of opinion, free research, and academic freedom are values ​​that we will continue to proudly uphold. I will defend the right of all French researchers to be faithful to them in accordance with the law.

There have been multiple examples of the Trump administration violating the free speech rights of noncitizens in the U.S., including people with green card status, like Mahmoud Khalil, and with student visas, like Badar Khan Suri. In this newest case involving the scientist, it appears that the Trump administration may expand their free speech crackdown to include refusing entry to travelers to the U.S. based on their political opinions — specifically, if they’re anti-Trump.

The scientist’s deportation comes one month after Vice President J.D. Vance chided a group of European leaders in Munich for supposedly being intolerant of speech from far right figures in their countries, including those espousing fascist and neo-Nazi viewpoints.

Vance then championed the White House for supposedly protecting speech rights — a claim that bears no merit, given that the Trump administration has targeted and detained multiple people who have expressed pro-Palestine views.

“In Washington, there is a new sheriff in town. And under Donald Trump’s leadership, we may disagree with your views, but we will fight to defend your right to offer them in the public square,” Vance claimed at that event.

