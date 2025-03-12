Critics Slam the EPA’s Plan to Shutter All Environmental Justice Offices

In the Trump administration’s latest move to obliterate three decades of work to address the systemic injustices faced by low-income and minority communities across the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced plans to shutter all ten of the agency’s environmental justice regional offices as well as its central hub addressing the issue in Washington, D.C.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin sent an internal memo to agency officials saying that “reorganizing” and eliminating the offices would help fulfill President Donald Trump’s “mandate” to end “forced discrimination programs.

The EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice was opened during the Clinton administration and expanded by former Democratic President Joe Biden, who emphasized the office’s mission of ensuring “the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income” with respect to environmental policies.

But Zeldin likened the office’s goal of addressing pollution in regions like “Cancer Alley,” an 85-mile stretch of land in Louisiana where the high number of petrochemical plants has been linked to higher-than-average cancer rates in predominantly Black and poor communities, to “discrimination” — apparently against wealthy households and white Americans.

The E.P.A. closing all of its environmental justice offices is cruel. So many people will needlessly die because of this. The rationale is also wrong – as there was no "mandate" from anyone to end "forced discrimination programs." pic.twitter.com/4yqe9OkiQw — Kyle Bella (@quixoticblazes) March 12, 2025

“Wait a second, so trying to address environmental pollution and high cancer rates in poor, rural, or minority areas is racist, but the actual fact that polluting is happening is not bad?” asked one critic on social media.

Zeldin’s memo came days after the EPA and the Department of Justice dropped a lawsuit filed by the Biden administration against Denka Performance Elastomer plant in Louisiana, where regulators found the company’s chloroprene emissions were fueling health problems across nearby communities.

“If anybody needed a clearer sign that this administration gives not a single damn for the people of the United States, this is it,” Matthew Tejada, who led EPA environmental justice work for a decade until 2023, told The New York Times after Zeldin sent the memo Tuesday.

Zeldin also announced on Monday that he was cancelling 400 grants for environmental justice and diversity initiatives — despite numerous court orders against Trump’s attempt to freeze federal funding that has already been appropriated, including one in which the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland prohibited federal agencies from terminating “equity-related” grants.

The administrator claimed Monday that the EPA is “working hand-in-hand with [the Department of Government Efficiency] to rein in wasteful federal spending,” but Margie Alt, director of the Climate Action Campaign, said that “cleaning up pollution is only ‘wasteful’ if you don’t believe everyone in America has the equal right to breathe clean air.”

“Lee Zeldin’s idea of ‘accountability’ is apparently to create a world of hurt for the most vulnerable while spitting in the face of the law and giving wealthy corporate interests the ability to pollute at will,” said Alt. “All the while Elon Musk lines his pockets with billions of taxpayer dollars as his so-called efficiency agents take a hatchet to programs designed to help people at risk survive. Congress must put a stop to Trump’s brazen refusal to follow the law and demand these illegally canceled funds already promised to disadvantaged communities are released.”

The coming closure of all EPA environmental justice offices suggested that “the GOP way” includes letting “the kids drink sewage water and breathe polluted air to make the 1% richer,” said columnist Wajahat Ali.

Former New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Kathy Sullivan said that for the Trump administration, it is “not enough to ban talking about discrimination,” a reference to words and phrases like “inclusiveness” and “inequality” that agencies have flagged in government documents.

“Trump’s policies bring back discrimination,” said Sullivan.

