The student said she “didn’t feel comfortable standing, because of what’s happening in Palestine.”

An Arab American 8th grader in Plymouth, Michigan, was berated by a teacher earlier this year for refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance — a direct violation of her First Amendment freedoms, the Arab American Civil Rights League (ACRL) said last week.

On January 10, 14-year-old Danielle Khalaf sat during her class’s daily recitation of the pledge as an act of protest against the U.S.’s role in Israel’s genocide of Palestinians.

“I decided I wanted to sit down because I didn’t feel comfortable standing, because of what’s happening in Palestine,” Khalaf said at a press conference held by the ACRL on Thursday.

After the pledge was completed, Khalaf said, her teacher “addressed the class and said that anyone that was sitting down was being very disrespectful” to soldiers and the U.S. When class concluded, Khalaf said she approached the teacher to explain why she had sat during the pledge.

In response, the teacher told her that “since I enjoy the freedoms of the country, and that I live here, I should either stand or go back to my country,” Khalaf recounted.

Distraught and in tears, Khalaf went to the guidance counselor’s office. In a vague statement about the incident, Plymouth-Canton Community School District claimed that it has since facilitated “restorative practices” between the teacher and students.

“The district became aware of this incident after it occurred. As with all complaints, an investigation was conducted, and appropriate action was taken in alignment with district policies and procedures,” the statement from Plymouth-Canton Community Schools said. “Because this is a personnel matter, we are unable to share specific details regarding the employee involved.”

The restorative action appears to have included the teacher speaking to students in the class about her behavior. However, that process did not include Khalaf, officials with ACRL said in the press conference.

“The administration had restorative practice in the classroom with the teacher and the other students, but the only student who was not in the classroom was Danielle herself,” said ACRL executive director Mariam Charara.

Jacob Khalaf, Danielle’s father, said that the school has only offered “to put [Danielle] in a different class.” He wants the teacher fired for her treatment of his daughter.

“It was traumatizing, it hurt, and I know she could do that to other people,” Danielle Khalaf said during the press conference.

Michigan state law stipulates that “an opportunity to recite the pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States is offered each school day” in all public schools. However, the code also states that “a pupil shall not be compelled, against the pupil’s objections or those of the pupil’s parent or legal guardian, to recite the pledge of allegiance.”

U.S. case law also forbids public schools across the country from requiring students to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

“The action of the local authorities in compelling the flag salute and pledge transcends constitutional limitations on their power, and invades the sphere of intellect and spirit which it is the purpose of the First Amendment to our Constitution to reserve from all official control,” the Supreme Court ruled in the 1943 decision West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette.

ACRL has filed a formal complaint to the state Department of Civil Rights, alleging that the district violated Khalaf’s civil liberties. The group is asking for a more transparent investigation, for the district to take some form of disciplinary action against the teacher, mandatory diversity and inclusion training for staff, and a public apology to Khalaf. If the district does not take action, they will file a lawsuit, the organization said.

“Danielle is a U.S. citizen. How do you think she feels after being told to ‘go back’ to her country?” Charara said during the press conference, adding that what happened to Khalaf “is a failure of the system to protect our children.”

“Educators should uplift, not humiliate students,” Charara said.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.