Caving to Trump, 2 Republicans Change Their Votes on Iran War Powers Resolution

Tim Kaine, the lead sponsor of the blocked resolution, said the vote was held to “appease [Trump’s] temper tantrum.”

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Two Senate Republicans who supported a previous resolution calling for an end to the US war on Iran changed their votes late Wednesday after President Donald Trump publicly and privately berated GOP lawmakers, calling them “losers” who provided “aid and comfort to the enemy.”

In Wednesday’s procedural vote, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) — who reportedly got into a shouting match with Trump over the Iran war during a closed-door lunch hours earlier — sided with virtually every other Republican in opposing the war powers resolution, just a day after he supported a separate, symbolic resolution calling for the removal of US forces from the conflict. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) also switched, changing his vote to “present” at the urging of the president.

Senate Republicans forced late Wednesday’s vote in a clear effort to placate Trump, who fumed at “Republican losers” who backed the symbolic war powers resolution that passed the upper chamber earlier this week. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), the lead sponsor of the resolution that Republicans blocked on Wednesday, said the vote was held to “appease [Trump’s] temper tantrum.”

“After both Republican-majority Houses took the historic step of voting that additional war against Iran is illegal without congressional authorization, President Trump came to the Capitol and tried to browbeat Republican senators for upholding their oaths of office,” said Kaine. Wednesday’s vote, the senator added, “does not undo the expressed position of Congress that further war against Iran is illegal unless Congress votes for it.”

Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to resume attacks on Iran if negotiations collapse, celebrated Wednesday’s vote in a late-night post on his social media platform, thanking Senate GOP leaders and highlighting that Cassidy and Paul changed their votes.

Cassidy, who lost reelection last month and insisted hours before the vote that he would not “be bullied” by the administration, subsequently thanked the White House for giving him a “thorough briefing” on Iran to “address many of my concerns.” Trump reportedly called Cassidy a “lunatic” during Wednesday’s private lunch.

Wednesday’s vote came amid tenuous negotiations between the US and Iran on a diplomatic resolution to end the illegal war that Trump launched in late February, killing thousands of Iranians, throwing the global economy into chaos, and driving up prices at home.

On Wednesday, prior to the Senate war powers vote, the White House asked Congress to approve an $87.6 billion supplemental funding package that includes nearly $70 billion for military programs to address “operational costs incurred” during the war on Iran.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said in a statement that “the tens of billions in military spending requested by the Trump administration could be used to protect Americans’ healthcare, feed hungry children, and help working families afford everyday life.”

“Instead, Trump wants taxpayers to continue footing the bill for his reckless war in Iran, which has sent the cost of gas and everyday goods skyrocketing, put our brave men and women in uniform at risk, and left the region no safer than before,” Boyle added.

Senate Democrats’ top appropriator, Patty Murray of Washington, said she would not “rubberstamp tens of billions more for this disastrous war of choice.”

“This president is telling the American people there’s no money for healthcare, housing, or childcare — but there should be endless taxpayer dollars to fund wars they don’t support,” said Murray.

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