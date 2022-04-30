Op-Ed
Politics & Elections

Biden Faces Mounting Pressure to Commit to Substantial Student Debt Cancellation

Sen. Bernie Sanders joins student debtors to once again call on President Biden to cancel student debt at an early morning action outside the White House on April 27, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
By
Published
Share
Share via Facebook Share via Twitter Share via Email

Less than 24 hours after news broke that President Biden is seriously considering canceling tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt, organizers mobilized.

Students from the Washington, D.C. area joined advocates from Move On, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and other groups in chants of “cancel student debt” at a rally in front of the White House on April 27.

An all-star cast of Democratic members of Congress also attended the rally to pressure the Biden administration to take action on student loan debt, which now totals over $1.7 trillion.

“The U.S. Department of Education currently holds so much student loan debt that it’s now the nation’s largest consumer bank,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). “That’s ridiculous.”

“At this point you’re not even paying off your loan, you are paying off the interest on that loan,” Tlaib added. “The system is broken.”

At the start of the pandemic in spring 2020, the Trump administration paused student loan payments. Since then, the pause has been extended six times, allowing debtors to use scarce funds to meet basic needs rather than paying down their debts. Before the pause, monthly student loan payments averaged $460.

But simply delaying these payments is not enough to address the crisis.

“We have 45 million people in this country who are shackled with student debt,” said. Rep. Ihan Omar (D-MN). “You have to realize, that’s 45 million people who are putting off the opportunity to start that business they want to start. That is 45 million people who are putting off the family they want to start. That is 45 million people who go to sleep every night, wake up every morning, stressed with the anxiety of having that massive student debt holding them back.”

“We have sold the idea that education is the great equalizer and in order for them to get ahead, that requires higher education,” Omar added. “But we have not created the opportunity and resources for them to do that.”

Before you go please take a moment to read this important update.

The majority of Truthout’s operating budget comes from people just like you who read a story and donate a few bucks to help support independent journalism. Since we don’t run ads or have a paywall, we depend on these small donations to survive. After more than 20 years of being donor-supported, we’re facing an existential challenge to our survival.

Over the last year, we’ve struggled to meet our basic operating costs, as Facebook and Google have reduced the visibility of non-corporate news stories. As a result, our stories are being seen by fewer people at a time when trustworthy journalism is so desperately needed.

We’re working hard to mitigate these issues but while we do we have an immediate need for your help.

Any amount of support you can spare right now will go a very long way. Whether you’re able to make a $5 monthly donation, or give more we need you, today.

Please, do what you can to help us get through this trying time.

Donate Now