Australian Journo Was Deported From US for Reports on Palestine Campus Protests

Customs and Border Protection agents “were waiting for me when I got off the plane,” Alistair Kitchen said.

A leading press freedom advocate on Tuesday condemned the United States’ “disturbing pattern” of screening and expelling international visitors for their political viewpoints following the detention and removal of an Australian journalist who criticized the Trump administration’s targeting of Palestine defenders on college campuses.

Alistair Kitchen said he was detained for 12 hours and interrogated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Los Angeles International Airport while en route from Melbourne, Australia to New York last week.

“I was denied entry, detained, and deported from the USA over the last 48 hours because of my reporting on the Columbia [University] student protests,” Kitchen wrote Friday on the social media site Bluesky. “I arrived back in Melbourne hours ago and had my phone handed back to me upon landing.”

“I had it easy,” he added, “one woman had been in that detention room four days when I arrived; she’s still there.”

Kitchen said that CBP agents “were waiting for me when I got off the plane,” and although he “had cleaned up my online presence expecting ad hoc digital sweeps,” he “was not prepared for their sophistication.”

“If you are deleting social media 48 hours before your flight to the U.S., it is already too late,” he stressed.

Kitchen wrote that the agents “just came out and said it: ‘We both know why you’ve been detained…it’s because of what you wrote about the protests at Columbia,'” he recounted.

Responding to Kitchen’s ordeal, Jonathan Friedman, managing director of the U.S. Free Expression Programs at PEN America, said in a statement Tuesday that “it is gravely concerning to read an account of someone being detained and turned away at the border due to their writings on student protests, Palestine, and the Trump administration.”

“Writers, artists, and scholars must be free to express their views openly without compromising their free movement across borders,” Friedman added. “Kitchen’s account fits a disturbing pattern, in which border agents appear to be screening visitors to the U.S. for their viewpoints. That is anti-democratic, and it must be halted.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) — which earlier this year issued its first-ever travel advisory for journalists entering the United States, including warnings about searches of electronic devices — called Kitchen’s detention and expulsion “alarming.”

“Alistair Kitchen’s deportation is a clear case of retaliation in connection with his reporting, and such action sends a chilling message to journalists that they must support the administration’s narratives or face forms of retribution,” CPJ U.S., Canada, and Caribbean Program coordinator Katherine Jacobsen said Monday.

“Foreign media operating on U.S. soil are covered by First Amendment protections, and it is incumbent upon U.S. officials — from [CBP] to the White House — to allow journalists to do their jobs and travel freely without fear of reprisal,” Jacobsen added.

Kitchen suspects CBP agents used technology contracted from Palantir, which has been targeted by the No Tech for Apartheid movement over its involvement in Project Nimbus, a cloud computing collaboration between Israel’s military and tech titans Amazon and Google criticized for enabling Israeli human rights crimes.

In March, Kitchen published a piece on his Kitchen Counter blog, titled “On the Deportation of Dissent.” The post highlighted the case of Mahmoud Khalil, a permanent U.S. resident and former Columbia University student and Palestine solidarity activist arrested on March 8 by plainclothes Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers in front of his pregnant wife in New York before being transferred to New Jersey and then to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement lockup in Louisiana, where he missed the birth of his son.

Khalil, who the Trump administration admits has committed no crime, is being held as a political prisoner under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, which empowers the secretary of state to expel noncitizens whose presence in the United States is deemed detrimental to U.S. foreign policy interests. Numerous foreign nationals, including green-card holders, have been targeted under the law for criticizing Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza and U.S. complicity.

Kitchen wrote:

The goal here is the deportation of dissent. In an executive order 10 days ago, the Trump administration promised to “go on offense to enforce law and order” by “cancel[ing] the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses.” This is a mode of speech suppression that seeks to physically remove the undesirable elements it can, and, through fear, ensure silence in everyone else. To my mind the arrest of a student on utterly specious grounds by a neo-fascist state, clearly designed to breed a climate of fear among students, calls for the resignation of a university president. That role is untenable so long as it does not involve the ferocious protection of student speech. The same goes for faculty, who last year demonstrated a mixed commitment to the defense of students. The situation requires their concerted action.

“The CBP explicitly said to me, the reason you have been detained is because of your writing on the Columbia student protests,” Kitchen told Guardian Australia on Sunday.

However, a DHS spokesperson denied Kitchen’s assertion, telling the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he was denied entry to the United States “because he gave false information” regarding alleged drug use on his Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application.

“Lawful travelers have nothing to fear from [vetting] measures, which are designed to protect our nation’s security,” the spokesperson added. “However, those intending to enter the U.S. with fraudulent purposes or malicious intent are offered the following advice: Don’t even try.”

Kitchen told Guardian Australia that he had previously indicated on an ESTA application that he had not done drugs, but admitted under interrogation that he legally purchased marijuana in New York state and partook while abroad.

“There’s certainly not proof of me doing drugs on my phone,” he said. “But this is a method of interrogation that uses entrapment.”

Kitchen added that “in retrospect, I should have… accepted immediate deportation,” but that he was “too compliant, too trustful, too hopeful” at the start of his detention.

Free press advocates said Kitchen’s detention and removal was yet another sign that “we are becoming a police state,” as well as a reason “to avoid the United States as a holiday destination like the bubonic plague,” and, as the hacktivist collective Anonymous called it, “a harsh lesson in digital footprints.”

