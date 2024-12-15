After Reports Suggest Trump Seeks to Privatize USPS, Progressives Speak Out

The Washington Post reports Trump is “keen” for a scheme that would hand the USPS over to for-profit, private interests.

After weekend reporting indicated President-elect Donald Trump is actively thinking about avenues to privatize the U.S. Postal Service, progressives decried any such efforts and once again directed their ire on the much-reviled Postermaster General, appointed to run the USPS during Trump’s first term.

Citing people familiar with recent talks within the incoming team’s camp, the Washington Post reported Saturday that Trump is “keen” for a privatization scheme that would hand the USPS over to for-profit, private interests.

According to the Post:

Trump has discussed his desire to overhaul the Postal Service at his Mar-a-Lago estate with Howard Lutnick, his pick for commerce secretary and the co-chair of his presidential transition, the people said. Earlier this month, Trump also convened a group of transition officials to ask for their views on privatizing the agency, one of the people said. Told of the mail agency's annual financial losses, Trump said the government should not subsidize the organization, the people said. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect private conversations.

Trump’s hostility to government programs that serve the public interest — including Medicare, Social Security, public education, and consumer protection agencies — is well-documented.

Trump’s attacks on the Postal Service, including his blessing of the 2020 appointment of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a former logistics industry executive, sparked alarm about Republican desires to gut the agency from the inside out.

While calls to fire DeJoy from the USPS top leadership post persisted during the last year of Trump’s first term and remained constant during Biden’s time in office, he remains Postmaster General despite repeated accusations that his ultimate aim is to diminish the agency to such an extend that it will be more possible to justify its dismantling.

Louis DeJoy is the perfect example of a Trump nominee. After Trump appointed him, he ran USPS into the ground. Now, he claims it doesn't work a& will propose privatizing it. Then, he, Trump & their cronies will steal the business, charge exorbitant amounts & rape the public. — Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) December 14, 2024

While the Post’s reporting on Saturday stated that Trump’s “specific plans for overhauling the Postal Service” in his upcoming term “were not immediately clear,” it did quote Casey Mulligan, who served as a top economic advisor during the last administration, who touted the private sectors performance compared to a Postal Service he claimed was too slow and costly.

“We didn’t finish the job in the first term, but we should finish it now,” said Mulligan.

Progressive defenders of the Postal Service, in response, denounced any future effort to privatize the agency, one of the most popular among the U.S. public.

“The Post Office is in our constitution,” said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) on Saturday. “There is no way we let Donald Trump privatize it. Fire his former pick for postmaster, DeJoy, and let a real professional run it like it should be run. The first priority is delivering mail. Cut the Pentagon’s bloat if you want to save money.”

Rural Iowans depend on daily postal service from the USPS, @SenJoniErnst and @ChuckGrassley.



And it is a SERVICE. Not a for profit business.



Hands off privatizing the USPS. https://t.co/p4PHMg9hw5 — Raymond Baker (@RayBake) December 15, 2024

Former Ohio state senator Nina Turner also defended the USPS, saying that “72% of Americans approve of the U.S. Postal Service, it’s how many seniors receive medication, especially in rural areas.”

The reason your grandma who lives in the middle of the country is still able to get her medication delivered is because the Postal Service doesn’t prioritize profits. It’s a public service, period. https://t.co/eUXGjJqx1s — Our Wisconsin Revolution (@OurWisconsinRev) December 14, 2024

Progressive critics of right-wing attacks on the Postal Service have noted for years that the “financial performance” issues are a direct result of the “burdensome and unnecessary” pre-funding of liabilities mandated by the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, which forces the USPS to pay billions each year towards future postal worker retirement benefits.

“No matter what your partisan stripe,” said Micah Rasmussen, director of the The Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, “we should be able to agree the United States Postal Service is a crucial asset that was built and is owned by all of us, and there is zero mandate from the public to turn it over to an oligarch.”

