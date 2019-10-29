A Personal Statement From Dahr Jamail

Dear Readers:

In 2003 I felt called into journalism, following a deep impulse to tell the truth. That cycle of reporting has now completed itself, and I am ready to move on from journalism.

The immoral, illegal invasion and subsequent occupation of Iraq compelled me to leap headfirst into war reporting. Seven years later, the BP oil disaster in the Gulf of Mexico compelled me to do the same regarding environmental catastrophe. Shortly after that, I pursued the same thread, but this time about the climate crisis, resulting in dozens of stories about the topic, and nearly 60 climate disruption dispatches.

In 2006 I began freelancing for Truthout, then in 2014 came on as a full-time staff reporter. I feel deeply fortunate to have been granted the opportunity to work for what I believe to be one of the most independent news organizations that exists anywhere. This gave me the full latitude necessary to write the difficult stories in the way they must be written. It has been an honor to work alongside the most committed and dedicated colleagues I’ve known, reporting on the most challenging stories of our day.

It is with a tremendous gratitude I give thanks to this readership, and those who have followed my work from the beginning. I will always have a deep appreciation for the integrity of this readership who continues to avail themselves of the truth, no matter how dark these times become. Reporting for Truthout has quite literally changed my life, by giving me some of the deepest and most loyal friendships I’ve ever known.

Now, a new calling is tugging on me to pursue a different kind of writing. I’ve little idea where it will lead me, but as ever, I will be following my heart — now beyond journalism and into something new. As Helen Keller told us, “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. To keep our faces toward change and behave like free spirits in the presence of fate is strength undefeatable.”

Sincerely,

Dahr Jamail

P.S. I will continue writing for Truthout, in the form of the “How Then Shall We Live?” column I co-authored with Barbara Cecil and will also be joining Truthout’s Board of Advisers.

Editor’s note:

Longtime Truthout environmental reporter Mike Ludwig will take over writing the Climate Disruption Dispatches, ensuring we continue to compile the most urgent and relevant climate news from around the globe each month. Truthout has also welcomed a new climate reporting fellow, Sharon Zhang (previously of the Pacific Standard), to our staff this month. We’ve recently published a host of new contributing writers — from Winona LaDuke to Frances Moore Lappé to Bill McKibben to Extinction Rebellion activists and many more — all of which ensure Truthout’s climate coverage will continue to be some of the best out there.

Thank you for your readership and ongoing support as we continue on this adventure, keeping our faces turned toward change and our spirits free.